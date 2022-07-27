WOW! Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For in Atlanta, Denver and Metro Detroit

Leading broadband provider is consistently recognized for its commitment to employees and to building a strong workplace culture

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named a 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) in Atlanta, Denver and Metro Detroit. WOW! previously received national recognition as a 2021 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation®, winning the award for the eighth time and fourth consecutive year.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone) (PRNewswire)

WOW! has demonstrated constant dedication to excellent human resources practices, winning this award multiple times over the years. This year marks the sixth consecutive year WOW! has won the award in Atlanta and the 10th consecutive year and 12th time overall in Detroit. WOW! also received the award in Denver, where the company is headquartered, for the third time this year after being named an inaugural winner in 2020. According to CNBC, Colorado and Georgia are among the top 10 states in the U.S. for business in 2022, making WOW!'s wins in the booming business markets of Denver and Atlanta a strong reinforcement of its competitive human resources practices.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award is given to companies, like WOW!, that are successful in maintaining an excellent employee culture, pioneering innovative and thoughtful human resource practices and going above and beyond to positively impact the lives of employees. WOW! received this recognition for the company's commitment to exceptional standards in the following categories: employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, community initiatives and strategic-company performance.

"We're honored to receive this recognition that continues to demonstrate our reputation as an excellent place to work in Atlanta, Denver, Metro Detroit and across all of our markets," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer of WOW!. "We're committed to raising the bar for employee engagement company-wide and remain steadfast in our dedication to living out WOW!'s core values of Respect, Integrity, Spirit of Service and Accountability as we expand into new markets in Florida and South Carolina."

Across all of its service areas and its Denver headquarters, WOW! offers a rich bank of employee resources to support work-life balance and satisfaction and empower employees to be successful in both their personal and professional lives.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, and Pacific Northwest.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.