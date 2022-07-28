Capstone Partners Announces Industry and Practice Group Heads

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners ("Capstone" or "the firm"), a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of several leadership positions across the firm. Following the firm's merger with Huntington National Bank earlier this year, the appointments are being rolled-out to support growth and acquisitions, and ensure the firm remains navigational as it continues to expand in both scale and scope.

Commenting on the expanded leadership team, Capstone Founder & President, John Ferrara, shared, "Despite the current market volatility, we remain aggressive and are pushing forward with aspirational organic growth plans as well as strategic acquisitions. We have an incredible group of leaders that are being elevated to lead the charge on both fronts. They are the future of this firm."

The leadership appointments will span twelve industry groups and four specialized service practices, which collectively provide a full suite of services to business owners, investors, and creditors.

Aerospace & Defense Industry Group Head - Ian Cookson

Cookson has over 25 years of investment banking experience and has advised on more than $5 billion in transactions including acquisitions, divestitures, and refinancings.

Building Products & Services Industry Group Head - Darin Good

Over the past 25+ years, Good has led business owners and their board of directors through successful transactions over 70 times, and the team currently has 15 active deals in the market.

Business Services Industry Group Head - Bob Balaban

Balaban has over 25 years of experience and has served as the lead banker on over 75 merger and acquisition transactions primarily in the business services marketplace. The team is currently working on over 20 active mandates.

Consumer Industry Group Head – Ken Wasik

Wasik remains Head of the firm's Consumer Investment Banking Group, which has nearly 40 active mandates in process. Wasik was brought on to lead the Group after several years of explosive growth in Consumer.

Education & Training Industry Group Head – Jacob Voorhees

Voorhees continues to lead the firm's Education & Training Investment Banking Group, which has completed over 60 transactions since 2010 and has 15 active mandates currently in market.

Energy & Power Industry Group Head – Ted Kinsman

Kinsman has over 20 years of investment banking experience within various energy sectors, and throughout his career has closed transactions totaling over $2 billion in value.

Fintech & Financial Services Industry Group Head – David Francione

Francione has over 25 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience and the Group collectively has over 15 active mandates in market and a historic transaction average of nearly $200 million in valuation.

Over the span of their investment banking careers, Williams has successfully completed more than 100 transactions in the space and Baker has represented $4 billion+ in total transaction value.

Industrial Technology Industry Group Head – Peter Nam

Nam will continue to lead the firm's Industrial Technology Investment Banking Group, as recently announced. The Firm remains very bullish on the industrial technology market and is pursuing an aggressive expansion plan for the Group.

With over 55 years of collective experience, Bench and Polk are currently leading over 20 active engagements and have earned 17 industry awards for distinct advisory work.

Technology, Media & Telecom Industry Group Head - David Michaels

Michaels will continue to lead the firm's Technology, Media & Telecom Investment Banking Group, which has already closed four deals thus far in 2022 and is currently leading over 20 active mandates.

Transportation & Logistics Industry Group Head - Burke Smith

Smith has over 20 years of experience and is a recognized industry expert, having advised more than 45 transactions with a combined value in excess of $40 billion.

In addition to the firm's twelve industry groups, Capstone has appointed Group Heads to lead their four specialized service groups that offer a full suite of corporate finance solutions. Those groups include:

Financial Advisory Services (FAS) Group Head - Jim Calandra

Calandra has more than 25 years of experience in turnaround management consulting, interim management, fraud and forensic accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and recapitalizations. Brian Davies will continue serving as Managing Partner of FAS, and Jamie Lisac will serve as the Head of the Group's Special Situations Investment Banking Team.

Debt Advisory Services Group Head - Kent Brown

Brown will continue as Head of the Debt Advisory Group, contributing over 30 years of corporate debt placement and advisory experience through his 100+ closed corporate debt transactions.

Bluse and Huebner, named Co-Heads of the Firm's Equity Capital Advisory Group, bring 50+ years of combined experience and have advised on capital formation transactions that exceed $3 billion in aggregate financing value.

Sprague, named Head of the firm's Infrastructure Finance Services Group, has successfully completed over 40 M&A transactions during his career, totaling in excess of $7 billion of transaction value.

