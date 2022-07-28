Enscape for Mac Now Shipping for SketchUp

Enscape for Mac Now Shipping for SketchUp

Architects and Designers Can Now Visualize Designs in Real Time on the Mac Platform

KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Enscape announced its popular real-time rendering software used by architects and designers worldwide to turn their models into immersive 3D experiences is now available for the Mac platform. Following a successful open beta, Enscape for Mac is now shipping for SketchUp 2021 and 2022.

As a direct plug-in to the modeling software, architects and designers can enjoy an integrated real-time visualization and design workflow, quickly turn models into 3D experiences, iterate more effectively, and easily communicate their vision with teams, partners, and clients, leaving more time to focus on designing great spaces.

"The release of Enscape for Mac now brings a truly integrated real-time visualization workflow to the Mac platform. Many customers have helped develop this product through our open beta program, and they are excited to now have the choice of two great platforms: Windows and Mac," said Petr Mitev, Vice President, Visualization Product Group at Enscape.

"We are thrilled that our SketchUp users can now enjoy this popular real-time rendering software on the Mac platform. Enscape's Mac version integrates directly into SketchUp, and no syncing, importing, or exporting is required. We know our Mac user base will be excited to now be able to seamlessly design and visualize their models in real time," said Hugh McEvoy, Director of Strategy and Business Development at Trimble.

Available Features and Functionality

The initial version of Enscape for Mac for Sketchup 2021 and 2022 includes the following features:

Real-time visualization – visualize models in real time in the Enscape rendering window.

Real-time walkthrough – navigate rendered projects with the walk, fly, and perspective modes.

Export options – export and share design ideas with still renders, 360-degree panoramas, and web standalone options.

Visual Settings – use a range of atmosphere, image, capture, and rendering settings to create the perfect look.

Material Editor – use height maps and adjust textures to increase the level of realism.

Synchronized views – have the Enscape rendering window show the same view as the project.

Enscape Asset Library – choose from more than 3,000 high-quality, low-poly 3D models to add to a project.

Manage views – create saved views to easily refer back to a project and seamlessly present it from the best angles.

Batch rendering – render views in batches to save time in rendering them individually.

Panorama Tour – create a navigation mode within the Panorama Gallery to easily share designs.

Language support – Enscape for Mac is available in English, German, Italian, Portuguese ( Brazil ), Spanish, French, Polish, and Dutch.

To see Enscape for Mac in action, watch this video or register for the upcoming webinar on August 3, 2022.

Sign up to receive information on future functionality and support for additional CAD programs.

Apply for a free educational license.

For more information and pricing, visit the Enscape website at Enscape3d.com.

About Enscape

Enscape develops high-quality real-time rendering, visualization, and virtual reality software for the global AEC industry that integrates design and visualization workflows into one. Enscape gives designers the power to create high-quality renderings based on their existing planning data and easily produce videos, panoramic images, and VR simulations. Enscape software is compatible with Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks and is used by renowned architecture firms in over 150 countries.

In 2022, Enscape merged with Chaos, a developer of visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Together, the newly-combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit enscape3d.com and chaos.com.

Note for Editors:

Download images here.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_XBgRCh7zo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enscape