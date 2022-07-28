SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.57 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.39 per diluted common share one year ago.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.62 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and compared to $1.87 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 excludes $4.2 million of merger and branch consolidation related expense (after-tax).

"We are pleased to report very strong performance in the second quarter, with record pre-provision net revenue, robust loan growth, and continued strength in asset quality," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "Our strong revenue growth in the quarter and limited expense growth combined to produce 12% operating leverage. We are also pleased that our pre-provision net revenue per diluted share rose almost 30% from Q1 levels."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

  • Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.57 and $1.62 (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $119.2 million and $123.4 million (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.36%* and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 16.6%* (Non-GAAP) and 17.2%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 1.04%* and 1.08%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $176.8 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.55%* PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
  • PPNR per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.32, up nearly 30% from the prior quarter's $1.79 and up 46% from $1.59 one year ago
  • Book Value per Share of $66.64 decreased by $1.66 per share compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the $2.60 per share impact from the change in accumulated other comprehensive loss
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $39.47 (Non-GAAP), down $1.58, or 3.8% from the prior quarter
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the prior quarter

∗ Annualized

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $314.3 million; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $47.8 million from prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (non-GAAP) of 3.10% and 3.12%, respectively, up 0.35% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 0.06%, up 1 basis point from prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $88.3 million, up $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, with a $4.8 million increase in fee income on deposit accounts offset by a $5.1 million decline in mortgage banking income
  • Noninterest Income represented 0.77% of average assets for the second quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $7.5 million compared to the prior quarter; salaries and employee benefits declined by $636 thousand
  • Efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 54.9% and 53.6%, respectively, from prior quarter's 63.0% and 60.1%, respectively

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $4.2 billion represents 9.0% of assets
  • Loan production† of $3.9 billion, excluding production by legacy Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI")
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.5 billion, or 22.0% annualized.  Of the second quarter loan growth, 53% was commercial loan growth, led by commercial and industrial loans, and 47% was consumer growth, led by consumer real estate loans.
  • Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew 12.3% over the last year
  • Deposits increased $100.0 million, or 1.0% annualized, with core deposit growth totaling $224.1 million, or 2.5% annualized
  • 36.9% of total deposits are noninterest-bearing checking
  • Net charge-offs of $2.3 million, or 0.03% annualized

† Loan production indicates committed balance total

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.49 per share to $0.50 per share; the dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022

Financial Performance


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


INCOME STATEMENT


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


2022


2021


Interest income























   Loans, including fees (1)


$

272,000


$

233,617


$

238,310


$

246,065


$

246,177


$

505,617


$

506,144


   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities























      purchased under agreements to resell



53,659



36,847



29,071



25,384



21,364



90,506



39,873


Total interest income



325,659



270,464



267,381



271,449



267,541



596,123



546,017


Interest expense























   Deposits



5,776



4,628



5,121



7,267



9,537



10,404



20,795


   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements























      to repurchase, and other borrowings



5,604



4,362



4,156



4,196



4,874



9,966



10,094


Total interest expense



11,380



8,990



9,277



11,463



14,411



20,370



30,889


Net interest income



314,279



261,474



258,104



259,986



253,130



575,753



515,128


  Provision (recovery) for credit losses



19,286



(8,449)



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



10,837



(117,213)


Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



294,993



269,923



267,261



298,889



311,923



564,916



632,341


Noninterest income



88,292



86,090



91,894



87,010



79,020



174,382



175,305


Noninterest expense























Pre-tax operating expense



225,779



218,324



217,392



214,672



218,707



444,103



437,409


Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979


Extinguishment of debt cost











11,706





11,706


Total noninterest expense



231,169



228,600



224,037



232,290



263,383



459,769



492,094


Income before provision for income taxes



152,116



127,413



135,118



153,609



127,560



279,529



315,552


Income taxes provision



32,941



27,084



28,272



30,821



28,600



60,025



69,643


Net income


$

119,175


$

100,329


$

106,846


$

122,788


$

98,960


$

219,504


$

245,909

























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)























Net income (GAAP)


$

119,175


$

100,329


$

106,846


$

122,788


$

98,960


$

219,504


$

245,909


Securities gains, net of tax







(2)



(51)



(28)





(28)


Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax





13,492









13,492




Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



4,223



8,092



5,255



14,083



25,578



12,314



33,402


Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax











9,081





9,081


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

123,398


$

121,913


$

112,099


$

136,820


$

133,591


$

245,310


$

288,364

























   Basic earnings per common share


$

1.58


$

1.40


$

1.53


$

1.75


$

1.40


$

2.99


$

3.47


   Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.57


$

1.39


$

1.52


$

1.74


$

1.39


$

2.96


$

3.44


   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)


$

1.64


$

1.71


$

1.61


$

1.95


$

1.89


$

3.34


$

4.07


   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)


$

1.62


$

1.69


$

1.59


$

1.94


$

1.87


$

3.31


$

4.04


   Dividends per common share


$

0.49


$

0.49


$

0.49


$

0.49


$

0.47


$

0.98


$

0.94


   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



75,461,157



71,447,429



69,651,334



70,066,235



70,866,193



73,464,620



70,937,301


   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,094,198



72,110,746



70,289,971



70,575,726



71,408,888



74,103,640



71,444,631


   Effective tax rate



21.66 %



21.26 %



20.92 %



20.06 %



22.42 %



21.47 %



22.07 %


Performance and Capital Ratios

























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,





2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


2022


2021



PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.04

%


0.95

%


1.02

%


1.20

%


1.00

%

1.00

%

1.27

%


Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.08

%


1.15

%


1.08

%


1.34

%


1.35

%

1.11

%

1.49

%


Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.36

%


8.24

%


8.84

%


10.21

%


8.38

%

8.81

%

10.52

%


Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.69

%


10.01

%


9.28

%


11.37

%


11.31

%

9.85

%

12.34

%


Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



16.59

%


13.97

%


14.63

%


16.86

%


14.12

%

15.28

%

17.59

%


Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



17.15

%


16.79

%


15.30

%


18.68

%


18.74

%

16.97

%

20.46

%


Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.92

%


62.99

%


61.27

%


64.22

%


76.28

%

58.66

%

68.38

%


Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



53.59

%


60.05

%


59.39

%


59.16

%


62.88

%

56.58

%

60.49

%


Dividend payout ratio (5)



31.03

%


33.71

%


32.02

%


27.94

%


33.65

%

32.26

%

27.12

%


Book value per common share


$

66.64


$

68.30


$

69.27


$

68.55


$

67.60







Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)


$

39.47


$

41.05


$

44.62


$

43.98


$

43.07





























CAPITAL RATIOS






















Equity-to-assets



10.9

%


11.2

%


11.4

%


11.7

%


11.8

%






Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



6.8

%


7.0

%


7.7

%


7.8

%


7.8

%






Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.0

%


8.5

%


8.1

%


8.1

%


8.1

%






Tier 1 common equity (6) *



11.1

%


11.4

%


11.8

%


11.9

%


12.1

%






Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



11.1

%


11.4

%


11.8

%


11.9

%


12.1

%






Total risk-based capital (6) *



13.0

%


13.3

%


13.6

%


13.8

%


14.1

%







* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


BALANCE SHEET


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Assets

















   Cash and due from banks


$

561,516


$

588,372


$

476,653


$

597,321


$

529,434


   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



4,160,583



5,444,234



6,366,494



5,701,002



5,875,078


Cash and cash equivalents



4,722,099



6,032,606



6,843,147



6,298,323



6,404,512



















Trading securities, at fair value



88,088



74,234



77,689



61,294



89,925


Investment securities:

















   Securities held to maturity



2,806,465



2,827,769



1,819,901



1,641,485



1,189,265


   Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,666,008



5,924,206



5,193,478



4,631,554



4,369,159


   Other investments



179,815



179,258



160,568



160,592



160,607


               Total investment securities



8,652,288



8,931,233



7,173,947



6,433,631



5,719,031


Loans held for sale



73,880



130,376



191,723



242,813



171,447


Loans:

















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,707,592



1,939,033



1,987,322



2,255,874



2,434,259


Purchased non-credit deteriorated



6,908,234



7,633,824



5,890,069



6,554,647



7,457,950


Non-acquired



19,319,440



16,983,570



16,050,775



14,978,428



14,140,869


    Less allowance for credit losses



(319,708)



(300,396)



(301,807)



(314,144)



(350,401)


               Loans, net



27,615,558



26,256,031



23,626,359



23,474,805



23,682,677


Other real estate owned ("OREO")



1,431



3,290



2,736



3,687



5,039


Premises and equipment, net



562,781



568,332



558,499



569,817



568,473


Bank owned life insurance



953,970



942,922



783,049



778,552



773,452


Mortgage servicing rights



87,463



83,339



65,620



60,922



57,351


Core deposit and other intangibles



132,694



140,364



128,067



136,584



145,126


Goodwill



1,922,525



1,924,024



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,581,085


Other assets



1,394,645



1,114,790



928,111



1,262,195



1,177,751


                Total assets


$

46,207,422


$

46,201,541


$

41,960,032


$

40,903,708


$

40,375,869



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















   Noninterest-bearing


$

14,337,018


$

14,052,332


$

11,498,840


$

11,333,881


$

11,176,338


   Interest-bearing



24,538,833



24,723,498



23,555,989



22,226,677



22,066,031


               Total deposits



38,875,851



38,775,830



35,054,829



33,560,558



33,242,369


Federal funds purchased and securities

















   sold under agreements to repurchase



669,999



770,409



781,239



859,736



862,429


Other borrowings



392,460



405,553



327,066



326,807



351,548


Reserve for unfunded commitments



32,543



30,368



30,510



28,289



30,981


Other liabilities



1,196,144



1,044,973



963,448



1,335,377



1,130,919


               Total liabilities



41,166,997



41,027,133



37,157,092



36,110,767



35,618,247



















Shareholders' equity:

















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,103



189,403



173,331



174,795



175,957


   Surplus



4,195,976



4,214,897



3,653,098



3,693,622



3,720,946


   Retained earnings



1,146,230



1,064,064



997,657



925,044



836,584


   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(490,884)



(293,956)



(21,146)



(520)



24,136


               Total shareholders' equity



5,040,425



5,174,408



4,802,940



4,792,941



4,757,623


               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

46,207,422


$

46,201,541


$

41,960,032


$

40,903,708


$

40,375,869



















Common shares issued and outstanding



75,641,322



75,761,018



69,332,297



69,918,037



70,382,728


Net Interest Income and Margin




























Three Months Ended




Jun. 30, 2022


Mar. 31, 2022


Jun. 30, 2021


(Dollars in thousands)


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


YIELD ANALYSIS


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Interest-Earning Assets:


























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

4,597,551


$

8,635


0.75 %


$

5,678,147


$

2,852


0.20 %


$

5,670,674


$

1,350


0.10 %


Investment securities



8,880,419



45,024


2.03 %



7,895,281



33,995


1.75 %



5,371,985



20,014


1.49 %


Loans held for sale



76,567



791


4.14 %



110,542



869


3.19 %



281,547



1,977


2.82 %


Total loans, excluding PPP



27,055,042



271,003


4.02 %



24,675,512



231,373


3.80 %



22,588,076



225,664


4.01 %


Total PPP loans



77,816



206


1.06 %



167,541



1,375


3.33 %



1,719,323



18,536


4.32 %


Total loans held for investment



27,132,858



271,209


4.01 %



24,843,053



232,748


3.80 %



24,307,399



244,200


4.03 %


     Total interest-earning assets



40,687,395



325,659


3.21 %



38,527,023



270,464


2.85 %



35,631,605



267,541


3.01 %


Noninterest-earning assets



5,160,394








4,419,309








4,201,147







     Total Assets


$

45,847,789







$

42,946,332







$

39,832,752

































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


























Transaction and money market accounts


$

18,316,890


$

3,836


0.08 %


$

17,473,192


$

2,217


0.05 %


$

15,453,940


$

4,513


0.12 %


Savings deposits



3,548,192



143


0.02 %



3,408,129



130


0.02 %



2,995,871



453


0.06 %


Certificates and other time deposits



2,776,478



1,797


0.26 %



2,848,829



2,281


0.32 %



3,408,778



4,571


0.54 %


Federal funds purchased



333,326



628


0.76 %



354,899



111


0.13 %



520,585



112


0.09 %


Repurchase agreements



403,008



153


0.15 %



438,258



158


0.15 %



394,056



211


0.21 %


Other borrowings



405,241



4,823


4.77 %



354,133



4,093


4.69 %



368,897



4,551


4.95 %


     Total interest-bearing liabilities



25,783,135



11,380


0.18 %



24,877,440



8,990


0.15 %



23,142,127



14,411


0.25 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



14,955,329








13,131,727








11,951,384







Shareholders' equity



5,109,325








4,937,165








4,739,241







     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



20,064,654








18,068,892








16,690,625







     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

45,847,789







$

42,946,332







$

39,832,752







Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)





$

314,279


3.10 %





$

261,474


2.75 %





$

253,130


2.85 %


Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)








3.12 %








2.77 %








2.87 %


Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)








0.06 %








0.05 %








0.12 %


Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)








0.12 %








0.10 %








0.17 %




























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)





$

12,770







$

6,741







$

6,292




Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans





$

8







$

983







$

14,232




Tax Equivalent Adjustment





$

2,249







$

1,885







$

1,424






(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $89.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


Jun. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


2022


2021


Noninterest Income:























   Fees on deposit accounts


$

33,658


$

28,902


$

30,293


$

26,130


$

23,936


$

62,560


$

49,218


   Mortgage banking income



5,480



10,594



12,044



15,560



10,115



16,074



36,995


   Trust and investment services income



9,831



9,718



9,520



9,150



9,733



19,549



18,311


   Securities gains, net







2



64



36





36


   Correspondent banking and capital market income



27,604



27,994



30,216



25,164



25,877



55,598



54,625


   Bank owned life insurance income



6,246



5,260



4,932



5,132



5,047



11,506



8,346


   Other



5,473



3,622



4,887



5,810



4,276



9,095



7,774


         Total Noninterest Income


$

88,292


$

86,090


$

91,894


$

87,010


$

79,020


$

174,382


$

175,305

























Noninterest Expense:























   Salaries and employee benefits


$

137,037


$

137,673


$

137,321


$

136,969


$

137,379


$

274,710


$

277,740


   Occupancy expense



22,759



21,840



22,915



23,135



22,844



44,599



46,175


   Information services expense



19,947



19,193



18,489



18,061



19,078



39,140



37,867


   OREO and loan related (income) expense



(3)



(238)



(740)



1,527



240



(241)



1,242


   Business development and staff related



4,916



4,276



4,577



4,424



4,305



9,192



7,676


   Amortization of intangibles



8,847



8,494



8,517



8,543



8,968



17,341



18,132


   Professional fees



4,331



3,749



2,639



2,415



2,301



8,080



5,575


   Supplies and printing expense



2,400



2,189



2,179



2,310



2,500



4,589



5,170


   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



5,332



4,812



4,965



4,245



4,931



10,144



8,772


   Advertising and marketing



2,286



1,763



2,375



2,185



1,659



4,049



3,399


   Other operating expenses



17,927



14,573



14,155



10,858



14,502



32,500



25,661


   Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



15,666



42,979


   Extinguishment of debt cost











11,706





11,706


         Total Noninterest Expense


$

231,169


$

228,600


$

224,037


$

232,290


$

263,383


$

459,769


$

492,094


Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


LOAN PORTFOLIO


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Construction and land development *


$

2,527,062


$

2,316,313


$

2,029,216


$

2,032,731


$

1,947,646


Investor commercial real estate*



8,393,630



8,158,457



7,432,503



7,131,192



7,094,109


Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,421,725



5,346,583



4,970,116



4,988,490



4,895,189


Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



4,760,355



4,447,279



3,516,485



3,458,520



3,121,625


Consumer real estate *



5,505,531



4,988,736



4,806,958



4,733,567



4,748,693


Consumer/other



1,279,790



1,179,697



928,240



943,243



907,181


Total loans, excluding PPP



27,888,093



26,437,065



23,683,518



23,287,743



22,714,443


PPP loans



47,173



119,362



244,648



501,206



1,318,635


Total Loans


$

27,935,266


$

26,556,427


$

23,928,166


$

23,788,949


$

24,033,078



* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.


† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $795.7 million, $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million and $599.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


DEPOSITS


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


Noninterest-bearing checking


$

14,337,018


$

14,052,332


$

11,498,840


$

11,333,881


$

11,176,338


Interest-bearing checking



8,953,332



9,275,208



9,018,987



7,920,236



7,651,433


Savings



3,616,819



3,479,743



3,350,547



3,201,543



3,051,229


Money market



9,264,257



9,140,005



8,376,380



8,110,162



8,024,117


Time deposits



2,704,425



2,828,542



2,810,075



2,994,736



3,339,252


Total Deposits


$

38,875,851


$

38,775,830


$

35,054,829


$

33,560,558


$

33,242,369



















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

36,171,426


$

35,947,288


$

32,244,754


$

30,565,822


$

29,903,117


Asset Quality




















Ending Balance




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

















Non-acquired

















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual


$

20,716


$

19,582


$

18,700


$

23,800


$

16,065


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,371



22,818



4,612



1,729



559


Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



93



464



590



365



695


Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



22,180



42,864



23,902



25,894



17,319


Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



63,526



59,267



56,718



64,583



69,053


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



4,418



12,768



251



89




Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,577



3,118



2,875



3,804



4,777


Total acquired nonperforming assets



69,521



75,153



59,844



68,476



73,830


Total nonperforming assets


$

91,701


$

118,017


$

83,746


$

94,370


$

91,149





















Three Months Ended




Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,




2022


2022


2021


2021


2021


ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.14 %



1.13 %



1.26 %



1.32 %



1.46 %


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.15 %



1.14 %



1.27 %



1.35 %



1.54 %


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



355.11 %



262.50 %



375.94 %



348.27 %



408.98 %


Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.04 %



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.03 %


Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.20 %



0.26 %



0.20 %



0.23 %



0.23 %


Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.34 %



0.38 %



0.36 %


Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2022:

















Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")




NonPCD ACL


PCD ACL


Total ACL


UFC


Ending balance 3/31/2022


$

227,829


$

72,567


$

300,396


$

30,368


ACL - Adjustment for PCD loans from ACBI





4,540



4,540




Charge offs



(3,215)





(3,215)




Acquired charge offs



(637)



(2,311)



(2,948)




Recoveries



1,166





1,166




Acquired recoveries



1,188



1,470



2,658




Provision (recovery) for credit losses



31,097



(13,986)



17,111



2,175


Ending balance 6/30/2022


$

257,428


$

62,280


$

319,708


$

32,543
















Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)


$

26,227,674


$

1,707,592


$

27,935,266



N/A


Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



0.98 %



3.65 %



1.14 %



N/A


Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)


$

26,180,501


$

1,707,592


$

27,888,093



N/A


Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



0.98 %



3.65 %



1.15 %



N/A


Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *











$

8,204,567


Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)












0.40 %



* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2022.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 322914.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 29, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended


PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)


Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021


Net income (GAAP)


$

119,175



$

100,329



$

106,846



$

122,788



$

98,960


Provision (recovery) for credit losses



19,286




(8,449)




(9,157)




(38,903)




(58,793)


Tax provision



32,941




27,084




28,272




30,821




28,600


Merger and branch consolidation related expense



5,390




10,276




6,645




17,618




32,970


Extinguishment of debt costs















11,706


Securities gains









(2)




(64)




(36)


Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)


$

176,792



$

129,240



$

132,604



$

132,260



$

113,407























Average asset balance (GAAP)


$

45,847,789



$

42,946,332



$

41,359,708



$

40,593,766



$

39,832,752


PPNR ROAA



1.55

%



1.22

%



1.27

%



1.29

%



1.14

%






















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,094




72,111




70,290




70,576




71,409


PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding


$

2.32



$

1.79



$

1.89



$

1.87



$

1.59























(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)


Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021


Net interest income (GAAP)


$

314,279



$

261,474



$

258,104



$

259,986



$

253,130


Less:





















Total accretion on acquired loans



12,770




6,741




7,707




5,243




6,292


Total deferred fees on PPP loans



8




983




5,655




16,369




14,232


Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)


$

301,501



$

253,750



$

244,742



$

238,374



$

232,606























NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)





















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

314,279



$

261,474



$

258,104



$

259,986



$

253,130


Total average interest-earning assets



40,687,395




38,527,023




37,031,640




36,218,437




35,631,605


NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.10

%



2.75

%



2.77

%



2.85

%



2.85

%






















TEFRA (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



2,249




1,885




1,734




1,477




1,424


Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

316,528



$

263,359



$

259,838



$

261,463



$

254,554


NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)



3.12

%



2.77

%



2.78

%



2.86

%



2.87

%
































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2022



2022



2021



2021



2021



2022



2021


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





























Net income (GAAP)


$

119,175



$

100,329



$

106,846



$

122,788



$

98,960



$

219,504



$

245,909


Securities gains, net of tax









(2)




(51)




(28)







(28)


PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax






13,492













13,492





Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



4,223




8,092




5,255




14,083




25,578




12,314




33,402


Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax















9,081







9,081


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

123,398



$

121,913



$

112,099



$

136,820



$

133,591



$

245,310



$

288,364































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)





























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)


$

1.58



$

1.40



$

1.53



$

1.75



$

1.40



$

2.99



$

3.47


Effect to adjust for securities gains









(0.00)




(0.00)




(0.00)







(0.00)


Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax






0.19













0.18





Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.06




0.12




0.08




0.20




0.36




0.17




0.47


Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost















0.13







0.13


Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)


$

1.64



$

1.71



$

1.61



$

1.95



$

1.89



$

3.34



$

4.07































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)





























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)


$

1.57



$

1.39



$

1.52



$

1.74



$

1.39



$

2.96



$

3.44


Effect to adjust for securities gains









(0.00)




(0.00)




(0.00)







(0.00)


Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax






0.19













0.18





Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.05




0.11




0.07




0.20




0.35




0.17




0.47


Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost















0.13







0.13


Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)


$

1.62



$

1.69



$

1.59



$

1.94



$

1.87



$

3.31



$

4.04































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)





























Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.04

%



0.95

%



1.02

%



1.20

%



1.00

%



1.00

%



1.27

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains



%



%



(0.00)

%



(0.00)

%



(0.00)

%



%



(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



%



0.13

%



%



%



%



0.06

%



%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.04

%



0.07

%



0.06

%



0.14

%



0.26

%



0.05

%



0.17

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



%



%



%



%



0.09

%



%



0.05

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.08

%



1.15

%



1.08

%



1.34

%



1.35

%



1.11

%



1.49

%






























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.36

%



8.24

%



8.84

%



10.21

%



8.38

%



8.81

%



10.52

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains



%



%



(0.00)

%



(0.00)

%



(0.00)

%



%



(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



%



1.11

%



%



%



%



0.54

%



%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.33

%



0.66

%



0.44

%



1.16

%



2.16

%



0.50

%



1.43

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



%



%



%



%



0.77

%



%



0.39

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



9.69

%



10.01

%



9.28

%



11.37

%



11.31

%



9.85

%



12.34

%






























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.36

%



8.24

%



8.84

%



10.21

%



8.38

%



8.81

%



10.52

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.23

%



5.73

%



5.79

%



6.65

%



5.74

%



6.47

%



7.07

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



16.59

%



13.97

%



14.63

%



16.86

%



14.12

%



15.28

%



17.59

%






























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.36

%



8.24

%



8.84

%



10.21

%



8.38

%



8.81

%



10.52

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains



%



%



(0.00)

%



(0.00)

%



(0.00)

%



%



(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



%



1.11

%



%



%



%



0.54

%



%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.33

%



0.66

%



0.43

%



1.17

%



2.16

%



0.49

%



1.43

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



%



%



%



%



0.77

%



%



0.39

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.46

%



6.78

%



6.03

%



7.30

%



7.43

%



7.12

%



8.12

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



17.15

%



16.79

%



15.30

%



18.68

%



18.74

%



16.97

%



20.46

%






























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)





























Efficiency ratio



54.92

%



62.99

%



61.27

%



64.22

%



76.28

%



58.66

%



68.38

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense



(1.33)

%



(2.94)

%



(1.89)

%



(5.06)

%



(13.38)

%



(2.08)

%



(7.89)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



53.59

%



60.05

%



59.39

%



59.16

%



62.88

%



56.58

%



60.49

%






























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)





























Book value per common share (GAAP)


$

66.64



$

68.30



$

69.27



$

68.55



$

67.60










Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(27.17)




(27.25)




(24.65)




(24.57)




(24.53)










Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

39.47



$

41.05



$

44.62



$

43.98



$

43.07







































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)





























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



10.91

%



11.20

%



11.45

%



11.72

%



11.78

%









Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.15)

%



(4.15)

%



(3.76)

%



(3.87)

%



(3.94)

%









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



6.76

%



7.05

%



7.69

%



7.85

%



7.84

%










Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

  1. Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $12.8 million, $6.7 million, $7.7 million, $5.2 million and $6.3 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.
  2. Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis:  (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $5.4 million, $10.3 million, $6.6 million, $17.6 million and $33.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $2,000, $64,000, and $36,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively; (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; and (d) extinguishment of debt cost of $11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  3. The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
  4. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.8 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million and $9.0 million, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
  5. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
  6. June 30, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
  7. Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, such as the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southstate-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-declares-an-increase-in-the-quarterly-cash-dividend-301595681.html

