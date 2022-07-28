STANDEX DECLARES 232nd CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SALEM, N.H., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share which is payable August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.

The dividend is the Company's 232nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

