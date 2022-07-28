Union Pacific Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record August 31, 2022.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.

