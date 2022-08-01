Advancements in detection, diagnosis helping increase lung cancer survival rates

World Lung Cancer Day reminds us of the importance of screenings for at-risk patients

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Lung Cancer Day serves as a reminder of the importance of lung cancer screenings among high-risk patients, while also offering an opportunity to highlight the advancement made in early detection and treatment that have helped increase the five-year survival rate for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common kind of lung cancer.

The American Cancer Society recently reported that the number of all cancer survivors in the U.S. has topped 18 million. Published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the report notes that cancer survivorship has increased, in part, because of early detection and treatment for cancers including for NSCLC.1

NSCLC constitutes about 82% of all lung cancer cases. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 654,000 men and women in the U.S. have a history of lung cancer, and that another 236,740 cases will be diagnosed in 2022. But advancements such as improved staging and targeted treatments have improved the survival rate for every stage of NSCLC. The five-year survival rate has risen from 13% for patients diagnosed between 1989 and 1991 to 22% for those diagnosed between 2011 and 2017.1

Advancements in detection and diagnosis, such as Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration (EBUS-TBNA), have helped lay the groundwork for targeted cancer treatment such as immunotherapy. EBUS-TBNA allows pulmonologists to get samples of the cancer cells that are used to diagnose, stage and help determine treatment. With this advanced endoscopic technology, pulmonologists locate nodules and lymph nodes and collect the tissue samples needed for the personalized, targeted cancer therapy provided by immunotherapy. In 2018, about 33% of patients with newly diagnosed stage IV NSCLC received immunotherapy, up from 12% in 2016.1

But despite advancements in early detection, most cases of lung cancer are diagnosed at a late stage because the disease is typically asymptomatic, highlighting the importance of early screening for at-risk patients under revised lung-cancer screening guidelines put out by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

"Advancements in minimally invasive diagnostic tools and therapies are helping guide the treatment of lung cancer in all stages," said Swarna Alcorn, Vice President for Respiratory Business Unit at Olympus America Inc. "At Olympus, we're encouraged to see increases in cancer survivorship rates along with increases in the use of targeted treatments. And we are excited to be part of the ongoing efforts to help increase screening rates, guide treatment and improve the health and lives of cancer patients."

During the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology conference scheduled for Aug. 11-13 in Nashville, Tenn., Dr. Devin Sherman, of the Williamson Medical Center, will offer a presentation on the application of SPiN Perc™ Transthoracic Needle Aspiration (TTNA) following navigational bronchoscopy. Olympus is sponsoring Dr. Sherman's presentation.

Dr. Sherman will discuss the benefits of being able to transition from navigated bronchoscopy to navigated TTNA in one procedure, eliminating the need for patients to undergo multiple procedures and saving time in the diagnosis. The presentation will offer case and clinical evidence review.

1 Miller, K.; Nogueira, L.; Devasia, T.; Mariotto, A.; Yabroff, R.; Jemal, A.; Kramer, J.; Siegel, R.; CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians; "Cancer treatment and Survivorship Statistics, 2022;" pub. June 23, 2022

