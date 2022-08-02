The Counter Introduces Two New Mac n Cheese Burgers For a Limited Time

Sweet Dreams are Made of Mac n Cheese Burgers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter welcomes to their menu two unique Mac n Cheese Burgers, the Mac Stack Burger and the Green Chile Mac n Cheeseburger, both very different in flavors and textures, but equally delicious. To add something sweet to this savory experience, the new Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Butter Shake is also available for a limited time. The three new offerings are now available through November 6th.

Guests can enjoy these mouth-watering offerings:

Mac Stack Burger - All-natural juicy angus beef with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, deep-fried mac n cheese, caramelized onions, and applewood smoked bacon. Served on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle aioli.

Green Chile Mac n Cheeseburger - All-natural juicy angus beef with lettuce, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and green chile mac n cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of green chile aioli.

Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Butter Shake - Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, and cookie butter shake garnished with whipped cream, caramel sauce, sea salt, and a cookie.

"The only thing better than your classic cheeseburger is a burger patty topped with mac and cheese, which is why we are so excited to introduce the new Mac n Cheese Burgers to our menu" said Lindsay Seli, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "Also, for our shake lovers, especially those who love sweet and salty combinations, our new Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Butter Shake is an absolute must".

About The Counter

Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

