Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Record quarterly revenue of $2,564,000

Gross margin of 54.9%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.5 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change Net Sales

$ 2,564

$ 2,462

4.1 % Gross Margin



54.9 %

55.9 % -100 bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ (365)

$ 271

(234.7) % Operating Income Margin



(14.3) %

11.0 % -2530 bps Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (358)

$ 271

(232.1) % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ (.08)

$ .06

(233.3) %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 4.1% to $2,564,000 from $2,462,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2022, net sales increased 7.7% to $4,669,000 from $4,363,000 for the first six months of the prior year. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2022 six-month period was 54.8%, up from 54.2% in the corresponding six months in 2021, primarily due to improved factory utilization.

"During the second quarter, we achieved record quarterly revenue, driven by broad-based strength in agricultural applications, including commodity refining and biofuels," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Furthermore, we are excited to have announced during the quarter that we have entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Mobile X Global, Inc."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2022 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Sales $ 2,564

$ 2,462

Cost of goods sold

1,156



1,086

Gross profit

1,408



1,376















Operating expenses

1,773



1,105















Operating income (loss)

(365)



271















Non-operating income

7



0















Income (loss) before income taxes

(358)



271















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(74)



57















Net income (loss) $ (284)

$ 214















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.08)

$ 0.06

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,413,444





Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Sales $ 4,699

$ 4,363

Cost of goods sold

2,125



1,997

Gross profit

2,574



2,366















Operating expenses

2,953



2,099















Operating income (loss)

(379)



267















Non-operating income

8



2















Income (loss) before income taxes

(371)



269















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(78)



57















Net income (loss) $ (293)

$ 212















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.09)

$ 0.06

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,433,609



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,481

$ 9,769

Trade receivables, net

1,323



1,005

Inventories

1,720



1,663

Other current assets

252



191

Total current assets

12,776



12,628















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

226



208

Intangible assets, net

13



38

Property and equipment, net

981



1,017

Total assets $ 13,996

$ 13,891















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 6

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,088



691

Total current liabilities

1,094



697















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

3



6

Total long-term liabilities

3



6















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

339



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,043



2,041

Retained earnings

10,515



10,808

Other comprehensive gain

2



0

Total stockholders' equity

12,899



13,188















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,996

$ 13,891



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

