Healthpeak Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.13 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.44 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.44 per share, and blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.7%

Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.3% and 4.5%, respectively

– South San Francisco Joint Ventures:

Formed a new life science joint venture with a sovereign wealth fund ("SWF Partner") for the near-term redevelopment of seven buildings on Healthpeak's Pointe Grand campus in South San Francisco

Healthpeak and its SWF Partner have also signed agreements to utilize a similar joint venture structure to develop Phases II & III of Vantage in South San Francisco

– Announced a $500 million share repurchase program

– Life science development:

Signed a 154,000 square foot full-building lease with a global pharmaceutical company at Vantage Phase I in South San Francisco

Placed in service the remaining 74,000 square feet at The Boardwalk and an additional 160,000 square feet at The Shore

$1 billion active life science developments 81% pre-leased as of August 2, 2022

– Added a new $36 million on-campus medical office development to our HCA Healthcare ("HCA") development program

– Increased MOB full-year 2022 same-store cash NOI outlook

– Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre and liquidity were 5.1x and $2.0 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2022

– Obtained indicative lender commitments for a total of $500 million for proposed new senior unsecured delayed draw term loans

– The Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022

– Published 11th annual ESG report covering environmental, social and governance initiatives and progress

SECOND QUARTER COMPARISON



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net income, diluted $ 68,057

$ 0.13

$ 277,533

$ 0.51

Nareit FFO, diluted 238,506

0.44

149,671

0.28

FFO as Adjusted, diluted 238,829

0.44

219,386

0.40

AFFO, diluted 197,244





190,579







Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "June 30, 2022 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.

SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY

The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth on an actual and pro forma basis. The Pro Forma table reflects the results excluding government grants under the CARES Act for our CCRC portfolio.

Actual

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Year-To-Date



SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS

Life science 4.3 % 49.4 %

4.8 % 48.3 %

Medical office 4.5 % 40.0 %

4.1 % 39.6 %

CCRC (2.1 %) 10.6 %

6.2 % 12.1 %

Total Portfolio 3.7 % 100.0 %

4.7 % 100.0 %



Pro Forma (excluding CARES)

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Year-To-Date



SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS

Life science 4.3 % 49.4 %

4.8 % 49.0 %

Medical office 4.5 % 40.0 %

4.1 % 40.2 %

CCRC (2.6 %) 10.6 %

(4.3 %) 10.8 %

Total Portfolio 3.6 % 100.0 %

3.5 % 100.0 %



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO JOINT VENTURES

POINTE GRAND REDEVELOPMENT

In August 2022, Healthpeak and its SWF Partner entered into a new 70% (Healthpeak) / 30% (SWF Partner) joint venture ("JV") on an approximately 400,000 square foot portfolio of seven life science buildings on Healthpeak's Pointe Grand campus in South San Francisco.

The JV intends to capitalize on Pointe Grand's irreplaceable location and strong tenant demand by redeveloping the buildings upon the near-term expirations of existing leases. The redevelopment will create differentiated product in an A+ location offering tenants speed to market in high-quality, purpose-built lab space at a lower occupancy cost compared to new development. The smaller buildings also allow the JV to capture the significant demand from a deep pool of tenants seeking 20,000 to 50,000 square feet.

The JV expects to fund an additional investment of approximately $400 per square foot to renovate and re-tenant the 30-year-old buildings over the next two years, including updated building systems, tenant improvements, and an amenity suite.

The JV generated cash proceeds to Healthpeak of $126 million at closing. Healthpeak will earn a preferred return during the redevelopment period, asset management and development fees, and be eligible for a promote.

VANTAGE PHASES II & III DEVELOPMENT

Healthpeak and its SWF Partner have also signed agreements to utilize a similar joint venture structure to develop Phases II and III of Vantage, a Class A development campus that is directly adjacent to Pointe Grand in South San Francisco and currently wholly-owned by Healthpeak. The purchase price for the Vantage Phase II & III joint venture is subject to final entitlements/density, and closing is subject to certain closing conditions, which we expect will be satisfied in the first half of 2023.

SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

In August 2022, Healthpeak's Board of Directors approved a $500 million share repurchase program. The shares may be repurchased in the open market at Healthpeak's discretion and subject to market conditions, regulatory constraints, and other customary conditions, until August 2024.

DEVELOPMENT UPDATES

VANTAGE PHASE I

In July 2022, Healthpeak signed a 154,000 square foot lease with a global pharmaceutical company at its Vantage Phase I development in South San Francisco, bringing the property to 45% pre-leased.

Strategically located on the corner of Forbes Boulevard and at the doorstep of Genentech's headquarters, the purpose-built lab campus will feature state-of-the-art design, an amenity center, flexible and efficient floor plates, and building systems accommodating a broad range of life science uses.

MOB DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH HCA

In July 2022, Healthpeak added a new $36 million on-campus Class A medical office building to its development program with HCA. The 70,000 square foot, four-story building will be located on the Memorial Health University Medical Center campus in Savannah, Georgia. Memorial Health University Medical Center is operated by HCA and is the largest hospital in the MSA. HCA has committed to lease 50% of the space.

Since 2019, Healthpeak's development program with HCA has delivered 9 MOBs totaling 780,000 square feet, with total development costs of approximately $237 million.

THE BOARDWALK

During the second quarter, Healthpeak placed in service the remaining 74,000 square feet, representing $48 million of investment, at The Boardwalk, located in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego. The $179 million Class A development is targeting LEED Gold certification, encompasses 192,000 square feet across 3 buildings, and is 100% leased.

THE SHORE AT SIERRA POINT

During the second quarter, Healthpeak placed in service 160,000 square feet, representing $184 million of investment, at Phase II of The Shore at Sierra Point, located in Brisbane, California. The remaining 36,000 square feet in Phase II that has not yet been placed in service is 100% leased with a total expected development cost of $47 million and expected initial occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ACQUISITIONS

NORTHWEST MEDICAL PLAZA

In May 2022, Healthpeak closed on a 68,000 square foot on-campus medical office building for $26 million. The property is 98% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 4.5 years and directly attached to Northwest Medical Center, a 128-bed full-service hospital in Bentonville, Arkansas.

DISPOSITIONS

During the second quarter, Healthpeak closed on the sale of three non-core MOB assets, generating proceeds of $26 million.

BALANCE SHEET

Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre and liquidity were 5.1x and $2.0 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2022, including net proceeds from the future settlement of shares sold under equity forward contracts during the third quarter of 2021.

Healthpeak has obtained indicative lender commitments for proposed new senior unsecured delayed draw term loans (the "Term Loan Facilities") in an aggregate principal amount of up to $500 million, with initial stated maturities of 4.5 years (plus 1-year extension option at Healthpeak's discretion) and 5 years, and an interest rate of adjusted SOFR plus 85 basis points based on Healthpeak's current credit ratings. Healthpeak anticipates that the Term Loan Facilities will close in August 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, and fund during the fourth quarter 2022. Healthpeak intends to use the proceeds of the Term Loan Facilities for general corporate purposes, including to pay down existing and future short-term borrowings under its commercial paper program. On August 2, 2022, Healthpeak executed forward-starting swaps that matched the expected initial stated maturities of the Term Loan Facilities and fixed the interest rate at a blended 3.5%. The commitments in respect of the Term Loan Facilities and the terms and conditions thereof (including principal amounts, interest rates, and maturities) remain subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive loan documentation and market conditions.

ESG

In July 2022, Healthpeak published its 11th annual ESG Report, highlighting our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives over the last decade, as well as our 2021 performance.

Healthpeak was recently named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the second time and received several workplace recognitions, including being certified a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year, Great Place to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal for the second time, and Top Workplaces by The Tennessean for the first time.

To learn more about Healthpeak's ESG program and view our 2021 ESG Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/esg.

DIVIDEND

On July 28, 2022, Healthpeak announced that its Board declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.

2022 GUIDANCE

We are reaffirming the following guidance ranges for full year 2022:

Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.70 – $1.76

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.68 – $1.74

We are updating the following guidance ranges for full year 2022:

Diluted earnings per common share from $0.58 – $0.64 to $0.97 – $1.03

Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth Guidance from 3.25% – 4.75% to 3.50% – 5.00%

These estimates do not reflect the potential impact from unannounced future transactions. These estimates are based on our view of existing market conditions, transaction timing and other assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. For additional details and assumptions underlying this guidance, please see page 38 in our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Healthpeak has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The conference call is accessible by dialing (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 10168631. You may also access the conference call via webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through August 3, 2023, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through August 10, 2022, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 6376533. Our Supplemental Report for the current period is also available, with this earnings release, in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share and per share data







June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets







Real estate:







Buildings and improvements $ 12,590,403

$ 12,025,271

Development costs and construction in progress 675,713

877,423

Land 2,705,260

2,603,964

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,097,748)

(2,839,229)

Net real estate 12,873,628

12,667,429

Net investment in direct financing leases —

44,706

Loans receivable, net of reserves of $2,015 and $1,813 413,962

415,811

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 402,154

403,634

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,122 and $1,870 47,340

48,691

Cash and cash equivalents 73,013

158,287

Restricted cash 54,815

53,454

Intangible assets, net 470,865

519,760

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 66,647

37,190

Right-of-use asset, net 233,391

233,942

Other assets, net 682,388

674,615

Total assets $ 15,318,203

$ 15,257,519











Liabilities and Equity







Bank line of credit and commercial paper $ 1,448,569

$ 1,165,975

Senior unsecured notes 4,655,852

4,651,933

Mortgage debt 349,329

352,081

Intangible liabilities, net 169,622

177,232

Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 15,869

15,056

Lease liability 201,124

204,547

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 706,819

755,384

Deferred revenue 814,754

789,207

Total liabilities 8,361,938

8,111,415











Commitments and contingencies

















Redeemable noncontrolling interests 115,877

87,344











Common stock, $1.00 par value: 750,000,000 shares authorized; 539,580,161 and 539,096,879 shares issued and outstanding 539,580

539,097

Additional paid-in capital 10,073,712

10,100,294

Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (4,306,762)

(4,120,774)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,318)

(3,147)

Total stockholders' equity 6,305,212

6,515,470











Joint venture partners 334,120

342,234

Non-managing member unitholders 201,056

201,056

Total noncontrolling interests 535,176

543,290











Total equity 6,840,388

7,058,760











Total liabilities and equity $ 15,318,203

$ 15,257,519



Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per share data







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:











Rental and related revenues $ 387,079

$ 340,642

$ 757,229

$ 668,614

Resident fees and services 125,360

117,308

246,920

233,436

Income from direct financing leases —

2,180

1,168

4,343

Interest income 5,493

16,108

10,987

25,121

Total revenues 517,932

476,238

1,016,304

931,514



















Costs and expenses:















Interest expense 41,867

38,681

79,453

85,524

Depreciation and amortization 180,489

171,459

358,222

328,997

Operating 215,044

190,132

422,291

371,893

General and administrative 24,781

24,088

48,612

48,990

Transaction costs 612

619

908

1,417

Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net 139

931

271

4,173

Total costs and expenses 462,932

425,910

909,757

840,994

Other income (expense):















Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net 10,340

175,238

14,196

175,238

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishments —

(60,865)

—

(225,157)

Other income (expense), net 2,861

1,734

21,177

3,934

Total other income (expense), net 13,201

116,107

35,373

(45,985)



















Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 68,201

166,435

141,920

44,535

Income tax benefit (expense) 718

763

(59)

755

Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 382

867

2,466

2,190

Income (loss) from continuing operations 69,301

168,065

144,327

47,480



















Income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,992

113,960

3,309

383,968



















Net income (loss) 72,293

282,025

147,636

431,448

Noncontrolling interests' share in continuing operations (3,955)

(3,535)

(7,685)

(6,841)

Noncontrolling interests' share in discontinued operations —

(2,210)

—

(2,539)

Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. 68,338

276,280

139,951

422,068

Participating securities' share in earnings (281)

(287)

(2,258)

(2,732)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 68,057

$ 275,993

$ 137,693

$ 419,336



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share:















Continuing operations $ 0.12

$ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.07

Discontinued operations 0.01

0.21

0.01

0.71

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 0.26

$ 0.78



















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:















Continuing operations $ 0.12

$ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.07

Discontinued operations 0.01

0.21

0.01

0.71

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.13

$ 0.51

$ 0.26

$ 0.78



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic 539,558

538,929

539,456

538,805

Diluted 539,815

544,694

539,701

539,081



Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Funds From Operations

In thousands, except per share data









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ 68,057

$ 275,993

$ 137,693

$ 419,336

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

180,489

171,459

358,222

328,997

Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

5,210

2,869

10,345

7,322

Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization

(4,844)

(4,923)

(9,685)

(9,809)

Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net(1)

(12,903)

(297,476)

(16,688)

(557,138)

Healthpeak's share of loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net, from unconsolidated joint ventures

129

(5,866)

(150)

(5,866)

Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net

—

2,179

12

2,179

Loss (gain) upon change of control, net

—

—

—

(1,042)

Taxes associated with real estate dispositions

16

1,693

(166)

2,183

Impairments (recoveries) of depreciable real estate, net

—

3,743

—

3,743

Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

236,154

149,671

479,583

189,905

Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,352

—

4,704

—

Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

$ 238,506

$ 149,671

$ 484,287

$ 189,905

Diluted Nareit FFO per common share

$ 0.44

$ 0.28

$ 0.89

$ 0.35

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted Nareit FFO

547,132

539,193

547,018

539,081

Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:

















Transaction-related items

$ 596

$ 1,265

$ 893

$ 5,379

Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(2)

139

1,845

(8,770)

5,087

Restructuring and severance related charges

—

—

—

2,463

Loss (gain) on debt extinguishments

—

60,865

—

225,157

Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net

(411)

3,596

(411)

4,644

Total adjustments

324

67,571

(8,288)

242,730

FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

236,478

217,242

471,295

432,635

Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,351

2,144

4,719

4,067

Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

$ 238,829

$ 219,386

$ 476,014

$ 436,702

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share

$ 0.44

$ 0.40

$ 0.87

$ 0.80

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted FFO as Adjusted

547,132

546,519

547,018

546,407



_______________________________________ (1) This amount can be reconciled by combining the balances from the corresponding line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations of this Earnings Release and the detailed financial information in the Discontinued Operations Reconciliation section included in the corresponding Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/. (2) The six months ended June 30, 2022 includes the following, which are included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations: (i) a $23 million gain on sale of a hospital that was in a direct financing lease and (ii) $14 million of expenses incurred for tenant relocation and other costs associated with a planned MOB demolition. The three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the following: (i) a $7 million goodwill impairment charge in connection with our senior housing triple-net asset sales which is reported in income (loss) from discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and (ii) a $6 million of accelerated recognition of a mark-to-market discount, less loan fees, resulting from prepayments on loans receivable which is included in interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The remaining activity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 includes reserves for loan losses recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

In thousands







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares $ 236,478

$ 217,242

$ 471,295

$ 432,635

Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,300

5,095

10,021

9,459

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,689

2,121

5,377

4,334

Straight-line rents (12,713)

(6,201)

(23,872)

(15,336)

AFFO capital expenditures (27,906)

(22,422)

(50,745)

(43,132)

Deferred income taxes (1,188)

(2,771)

(927)

(4,493)

Other AFFO adjustments (7,065)

(4,026)

(13,524)

(9,628)

AFFO applicable to common shares 195,595

189,038

397,625

373,839

Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 1,649

1,541

3,296

2,862

Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares $ 197,244

$ 190,579

$ 400,921

$ 376,701

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted AFFO 545,307

544,694

545,193

544,582



