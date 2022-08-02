The New Flat Rate provides contractors with instant financing options through partnership with OPTIMUS

The No. 1 price generating software company helps business owners simplify sales process and increase cashflow

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the No. 1 price generating software for home service contractors, has announced a partnership with OPTIMUS Financing by EGIA, the all-in-one financing and leasing platform for the home service industry, that will empower contractors with the ability to offer multiple financing options to their customers.

The New Flat Rate has announced a partnership with OPTIMUS Financing by EGIA that will empower contractors with the ability to offer multiple financing options to their customers. (PRNewswire)

As part of the dealer-financing program, the program will enable participating dealers to select from multiple financing options that best align with their organizational structure and sales process.

"Funding projects can be burdensome for both the contractor and the customers, and it shouldn't be" said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "For the contractors helping their customers, it can be time consuming. For the customers, finding the money to complete the project can be stressful. With this partnership with OPTIMUS Financing, we are helping contractors by offering them a tool that will give them the ability to finance their customers right on the spot."

The New Flat Rate's software provides a variety of menus that instantly give prices for repairs and supplies the customer with multiple options to choose from. These menus help decrease the stress of selling services while also increasing profits for the contractor.

OPTIMUS Financing is the comfort industry's most comprehensive dealer-driven financing program, facilitating financing of over $750 million per year. Dedicated to matching the right finance program for a diverse customer base, OPTIMUS uses soft pull technology to quickly help a customer find the right lending or leasing options.

"OPTIMUS Financing provides pathways that cover a wide range of credit profiles through a single platform," said Matthew Bratsis, vice president of contractor services for EGIA and creator of the OPTIMUS Financing Program. "Through this partnership, EGIA is gaining access to a plethora of contractors who can utilize our program to help their customers with funding for future projects. We share a common goal with The New Flat Rate, and together we can make the lives of the contractors easier by providing their customers with an easier path toward financial options that best suit them."

For more information about The New Flat Rate, please visit https://thenewflatrate.com/.

For more information about the OPTIMUS Financing program, please visit https://optimusfinancing.com/.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

About the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA)

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers home services contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. Its OPTIMUS Financing, which has facilitated financing for 250,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $4.5 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. Contractor University powered by EGIA offers access to the industry's most recognized educators, who deliver innovative keys to success through online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. To learn more about EGIA, visit www.egia.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The New Flat Rate