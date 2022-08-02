ONEOK Releases 2021-2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced the release of its 2021-2022 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company's progress and commitment toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. View the report on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com.

Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights:

Targeting a 2.2 million metric ton (MMT) reduction of the company's combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, which represents a 30% reduction in total operational emissions attributable to ONEOK assets in 2019.

Collaborating with producers to continue the reduction of well-head flaring through infrastructure investments to increase natural gas capture.

Qualifying for inclusion in more than 30 ESG-related stock market indices highlighting that ONEOK's efforts are being recognized by investors.

Receiving in 2021, an MSCI ESG Rating of AA.

Contributing more than $8 million and approximately 4,800 volunteer hours across 215 communities during 2021.

Being named to JUST Capital's list of Top 100 U.S. Companies Supporting Healthy Communities and Families.

Receiving a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for the second year in a row.

"2021 provided another year of growth and progress for ONEOK – both in terms of our business and our sustainability efforts," said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. "Operating safely, sustainably and environmentally responsibly remains key to our success, and encouraging a culture of employee and stakeholder engagement will continue to drive our company forward.

"Our ESG-related performance is a source of pride for ONEOK, and we are committed to continuing to make progress while also remaining dedicated to delivering energy products and services vital to an advancing world," added Norton.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

