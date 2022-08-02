WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN AUGUST

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime festivities are in full swing in The Bahamas, where a variety of all-new experiences, celebrity performances and lively events across the islands await. Travelers should make sure to check out the many fun summer happenings and hot deals before planning their next trip to The Bahamas.

Lynden Pindling International Airport Reports Strong Tourism Numbers This Summer — With preliminary passenger numbers for summer stronger than what they were pre-pandemic in 2019, and in anticipation of busier months ahead, Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport encourages travellers to arrive 3 to 3.5 hours ahead of their international flight's scheduled departure time.

Celebrate Bahamian Culture During the Goombay Summer Festivals —The Bahamas' annual Goombay Summer Festivals will take place across 12 islands—including Andros, Long Island and Eleuthera—in August.

Go Glamping under the Stars at Atlantis Paradise Island — Atlantis Paradise Island's new Marine Life Camping Adventure allows guests to sleep in luxury tents at the beach while connecting with marine life on exclusive adventures like kayaking with dolphins and snorkelling at twilight.

Celebrate Baha Mar's New Partnership with Bruno Mars' SelvaRey Rum — Baha Mar will celebrate its new partnership with SelvaRey Rum, a new liquor brand owned by Bruno Mars, with a Labour Day weekend party at SLS Baha Mar from 1 – 4 September 2022. Tickets to see performances by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are open for booking.

The Bahamas Is Listed In Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best Awards" —The Bahamas were well represented in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best Awards" with The Exumas, Harbour Island, and Eleuthera all making it onto the list of "25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas."

The Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Reopens — After a complete reconstruction, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina on Paradise Island has officially reopened, featuring over 6,000 feet of slips, concrete floating docks and a 240-foot turning basin able to accommodate the most luxurious superyachts.

Stay More and Save More at Peace & Plenty Resort — Peace & Plenty Resort in The Exumas is offering guests 15% off their stay for bookings of five nights or more. The offer is valid for travel through 30 September 2022.

Explore Eleuthera with The Cove Eleuthera — Newly renovated resort The Cove Eleuthera is offering guests who book a three-night minimum stay a unique package that allows them to immerse themselves into the beauty of the island. The package includes a guided half-day tour of the island, a $200 resort credit and a chef-packed picnic lunch for two. Room rates apply.

