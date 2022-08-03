CarRx Earns Top Industry Award Only A Year After Launch

2022 Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Dealer Services' vehicle health and direct automotive marketing platform, CarRx, earned a first-place Diamond award in the Service Retention category in the 2022 Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Awards, while the company's inventory management and vehicle recovery solution, Elo GPS, won a Platinum award in the Vehicle Tracking category that was newly added for 2022.

The Auto Dealer Today Dealers' Choice Awards, published by Bobit Business Media, is in its 18th year asking dealers and dealership personnel to complete an extensive survey nominating and scoring the best industry vendors, suppliers, and finance partners across 40 categories. While longstanding products are often recognized, impressively, CarRx received the first-place award in the first full year it was available for use.

"CarRx being nominated by dealerships and receiving a first-place award in the Service Retention category after less than 2 years in the market is a testament to the need that CarRx is solving for in the industry," said Connected Dealer Services President, Shane Wilson. "Our goal was to become a data-driven enterprise platform for the dealer, and we are doing just that. We are proud to be recognized by our dealership partners for the impact we have on their business and revenue with Elo GPS and CarRx."

CarRx, which launched in 2021 as a feature of the Elo GPS lot management and stolen vehicle recovery platform, monitors vehicle health through diagnostic scans and enables dealerships to directly communicate with their customers post-sale through customizable email and in-app messaging. This customer engagement tool automatically alerts drivers of CEL and service needs and makes it simple to schedule service directly from the app. While complementary to factory apps, CarRx allows dealerships to own their customer relationships and increase service retention and fixed ops profits by bringing customers back for service at their dealership, not just the closest service bay at the time.

"CarRx' core mission has been to connect dealers and consumers together by delivering real-time actionable data to the dealer and providing peace of mind to the consumer," said Samantha Arnold, Vice President of Sales Operations for Connected Dealer Services and Program Manager for CarRx. "We spent a year piloting and collecting feedback from our dealers to deliver a solution that worked within their current processes to drive revenue back to their service bays. I look forward to the evolution of CarRx as we continue to listen to our dealers and deliver on our mission."

To learn more about Elo GPS and CarRx please visit https://www.elogps.com/for-dealerships/.

Connected Dealer Services is a connected car technology company partnering with dealerships to provide powerful tools like Elo GPS and CarRx that meet the growing demands of connectivity and the modern dealership by protecting vehicle assets, managing inventory, reducing costs, increasing service retention, and enabling a direct connection to drivers and their vehicles.

