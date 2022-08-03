Grand Wagoneer, Ram 1500, Jeep® Grand Cherokee L and Jeep Wrangler Earn Prestigious 2022 NEMPA Winter Driving Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer named Official Winter SUV of New England, showcasing its all-weather capabilities

2022 Ram 1500, for second year in a row, named Official Winter Pickup Truck of New England

2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L wins Mid-size SUV category, continuing Grand Cherokee's legacy as the most awarded SUV ever

2022 Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, wins compact SUV class

Winning vehicles selected by New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) jurors who cover the auto industry in states that encounter the harshest winter driving conditions, including, Connecticut , Maine , Massachusetts , New Hampshire , Rhode Island and Vermont

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is the Official Winter SUV of New England and the 2022 Ram 1500 is the Official Winter Pickup Truck of New England, along with class wins for the 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L and the 2022 Jeep Wrangler at the annual New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) winter vehicle competition.

During the months of November through March, NEMPA journalists put numerous manufacturers' vehicles to the ultimate test in New England's harsh winter weather. Winners emerge at a one-day testing and scoring event at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Massachusetts.

"The Grand Wagoneer sets the new standard for luxury SUVs," said John Paul, president, New England Motor Press Association. "It has everything required to take on the road less travelled with up to 510 horsepower and the ability to tow up to 9,850 pounds while surrounding its passengers in luxury. The Ram 1500 prevailed in the hard-fought pickup truck category with its five engine choices, including a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI®, two mild-hybrid versions and available four corner air suspension that not only smooths out the ride, but helps improve fuel economy. In the Mid-size SUV competition, the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L was an instant winner with an available third row and seating for up to seven, plus the ability to handle the toughest off-road situations. And the legendary Jeep Wrangler proved once again that it's tough enough to win the compact SUV category."

Grand Wagoneer makes its first appearance in the NEMPA Winter Driving Competition, resulting in a big win for the brand. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Grand Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer experience, Grand Wagoneer brings a capable, innovative and authentic SUV with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, Grand Wagoneer builds on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon.

Ram 1500 captures the NEMPA top truck award for the second time in two years. The 2022 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup truck. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque 48-volt mild-hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T further solidify the Ram Truck brand as North America's off-road and performance truck leader with unique technology and performance straight from the factory while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500.

As the most awarded SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup spans five generations and now includes the three-row Grand Cherokee L. The Grand Cherokee L debuted in 2021 to meet the growing needs of Jeep customers who have asked for more space and functionality. Designed to maximize overall passenger comfort, the Grand Cherokee L delivers uncompromised third-row capacity and increased cargo volume with seating for up to seven passengers. With premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L has more than 110 advanced safety and security features.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than eight decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, a 6.4-liter V-8 and the first ever electrified Wrangler 4xe, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors and a high-voltage battery pack to deliver 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe).

