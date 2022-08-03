InventHelp Inventor Develops Light System to Enhance Safety (OCM-1522)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a better way to see at night when walking to the bathroom without having to turn on all the lights," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the BATHROOM BEACON. My design could help to prevent you from tripping, stubbing your toe and even falling. It also helps orient you to your surroundings and it allows you to sleep in darkness for improved sleep quality."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to illuminate a pathway or other area at night. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to using traditional night lights, lamps, etc. As a result, it could help to prevent an individual from tripping or falling, it enhances safety and it allows for minimal disruption of your sleep partner. It also allows for orientation of place for everyone, especially those in unfamiliar surroundings or people suffering from dementia. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, retirement communities, time shares/rentals, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

