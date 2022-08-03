Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.32 and NAV Per Share of $14.48

Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.32 and NAV Per Share of $14.48

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $125.1 million, or $0.32 per share, and net loss of $34.9 million, or $(0.09) per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.48 at June 30, 2022 as compared to $14.88 at March 31, 2022.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "The second quarter was another strong quarter for our business. Our earnings exceeded our dividend, our borrowers continued to perform well with only one name on non-accrual, and more volatile market conditions are creating attractive direct lending opportunities for which we are well positioned. Importantly, we also expect our earnings to benefit from rising interest rates beginning next quarter."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022, payable on or before November 15, 2022.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, new investment commitments totaled $603.4 million across 16 new portfolio companies and 10 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $530.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 across 17 new portfolio companies and 4 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $341.3 million. For this period, the Company had $488.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $347.9 million. For this period, the Company had $374.8 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had investments in 168 and 157 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.6 billion and $12.8 billion, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $75.3 million based on fair value.

As of June 30, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 73.1% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.2% investment funds and vehicles, 2.3% preferred equity investments, and 5.8% common equity investments.

As of March 31, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 74.0% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.7% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.3% investment funds and vehicles, 1.9% preferred equity investments, and 5.0% common equity investments.

As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, approximately 87.6% and 88.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, 98.8% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.9% and 7.9%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.8% and 8.0%, respectively.

As of June 30, 2022, 1 portfolio company with an aggregate fair value of $11.0 million was on non-accrual status, representing 0.1% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $273.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $249.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition to the growth in the portfolio, the incremental increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in dividend income. Included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees decreased. Other income increased period-over-period due to an increase in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and generally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $146.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $129.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which was primarily due to an increase in interest expense and management and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the average daily borrowings as well as an increase in the average interest rate. Management and incentive fees increased primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio and dividend income.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, we had $0.3 billion in cash and restricted cash, $7.2 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.2% and 2.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.20x and 1.17x as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Events section of ORCC's website at www.OwlRockCapitalCorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 737-7048

International: +1 (201) 689-8523

All callers will need to reference "Owl Rock Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Events section of ORCC's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853

International: +1 (201) 612-7415

Conference ID: 13731354

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021 Investments at Fair Value $ 12,648,126 $ 12,756,323

$ 11,906,872 Total Assets $ 13,088,383 $ 13,203,697

$ 12,635,426 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.48 $ 14.88

$ 14.90









Investment Income $ 273,286 $ 264,159

$ 249,015 Net Investment Income $ 125,124 $ 122,356

$ 119,129 Net Income $ (34,946) $ 43,986

$ 150,180









Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.32 $ 0.31

$ 0.30 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and

Losses) Per Share $ (0.41) $ (0.20)

$ 0.08 Net Income Per Share $ (0.09) $ 0.11

$ 0.38 Distributions Declared from Net Investment

Income Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 0.31









Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Fair Value 8.9 % 7.9 %

8.3 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost 8.8 % 8.0 %

8.2 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates 98.8 % 98.8 %

99.9 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of

$12,060,161 and $12,073,126, respectively)

$ 11,845,687

$ 12,124,860 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $776,480,

and $575,427, respectively)

802,439

616,780 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,836,641

and $12,648,553, respectively)

12,648,126

12,741,640 Cash (restricted cash of $97,374 and $21,481, respectively)

341,104

431,442 Foreign cash (cost of $2,176 and $16,096, respectively)

2,155

15,703 Interest receivable

69,062

81,716 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

23,195

3,953 Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,741

23,716 Total Assets

$ 13,088,383

$ 13,298,170 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $102,090 and

$110,239, respectively)

$ 7,053,497

$ 7,079,326 Distribution payable

122,085

122,068 Management fee payable

46,873

46,770 Incentive fee payable

26,541

29,242 Payables to affiliates

4,312

5,802 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

130,629

77,085 Total Liabilities

7,383,937

7,360,293 Commitments and contingencies







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;

393,823,013 and 393,766,855 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

3,938

3,938 Additional paid-in-capital

5,992,296

5,990,360 Total distributable earnings (losses)

(291,788)

(56,421) Total Net Assets

5,704,446

5,937,877 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,088,383

$ 13,298,170 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.48

15.08

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Investment Income













Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:













Interest income $ 206,103

$ 225,242

$ 414,704

$ 425,547 Payment-in-kind interest income(1) 26,748

8,074

49,159

18,801 Dividend income 9,685

5,765

21,413

9,324 Other income 5,538

4,463

9,386

7,617 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments 248,074

243,544

494,662

461,289 Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:













Interest income 1,854

1,338

3,627

2,641 Dividend income 23,195

3,973

38,833

6,341 Other Income 163

160

325

317 Total investment income from controlled, affiliated

investments 25,212

5,471

42,785

9,299 Total Investment Income 273,286

249,015

537,447

470,588 Expenses













Interest expense 67,347

54,445

128,726

102,521 Management fee 46,873

44,007

94,286

86,117 Performance based incentive fees 26,541

25,270

52,495

47,045 Professional fees 3,406

3,349

7,235

7,117 Directors' fees 266

274

556

518 Other general and administrative 2,143

2,344

4,276

4,162 Total Operating Expenses 146,576

129,689

287,574

247,480 Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 126,710

119,326

249,873

223,108 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax expense

(benefit) 1,586

197

2,394

1,324 Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 125,124

$ 119,129

$ 247,479

$ 221,784 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)













Net change in unrealized gain (loss):













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (152,965)

$ 62,407

$ (222,913)

$ 119,486 Income tax (provision) benefit —

(1,589)

—

(4,222) Controlled affiliated investments (3,636)

(1,483)

(15,394)

(618) Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (3,221)

(488)

(3,702)

(2,920) Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) (159,822)

58,847

(242,009)

111,726 Net realized gain (loss):













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (51)

(27,828)

4,651

(26,674) Foreign currency transactions (197)

32

(1,082)

1,189 Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) (248)

(27,796)

3,569

(25,485) Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) (160,070)

31,051

(238,440)

86,241 Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from

Operations $ (34,946)

$ 150,180

$ 9,039

$ 308,025 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.09)

$ 0.38

$ 0.02

$ 0.79 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and

Diluted 394,184,560

391,832,048

394,246,724

391,475,389

________________ (1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, interest income and payment-in-kind interest income were reported in

aggregate as interest income.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 824,641

$ 1,623,008 Less: Sell downs

(221,256)

(44,875) Total new investment commitments

$ 603,385

$ 1,578,133 Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 242,916

$ 816,633 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

883

360,595 Unsecured debt investments

20,462

— Preferred equity investments

42,665

152,964 Common equity investments

15,120

15,182 Investment funds and vehicles

19,250

60,251 Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 341,296

$ 1,405,625 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (488,251)

$ (558,122) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

(179,705) Unsecured debt investments

—

— Preferred equity investments

—

— Common equity investments

—

(4,827) Investment funds and vehicles

—

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (488,251)

$ (742,654) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio

companies(1)

16

16 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 15,432

$ 75,769 Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years)

5.9

6.4 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

100.0 %

100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

— %

— % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)(3)

9.5 %

7.6 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new

floating rate debt investment commitments

7.2 %

6.7 %

________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater

of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.15% as of June 30, 2021. (3) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater

of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 2.12% as of June 30, 2022.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2022, ORCC had investments in 168 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.6 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-419-3000

owlrockir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Josh Clarkson

pro-owlrock@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Owl Rock Capital Corporation