RE/MAX Delivers New Savings, Offerings to Affiliates with Addition of 8 Approved Suppliers Vendors

Additions include real estate co-ownership platform Pacaso, home improvement solution Curbio, and T-Mobile

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced the addition of eight companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. Through the program, RE/MAX Affiliates in the U.S. and Canada have access to a curated group of vendors offering products and services for virtually every real estate need. All services and materials are available for purchase directly through the online portal, RE/MAX Marketplace, and are often offered at RE/MAX negotiated rates.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada) (PRNewswire)

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

AccountTECH: AccountTECH has one of the most technologically advanced and efficient back-office software solutions designed to address the specific needs of brokerages. It is a secure data hub for accounting, processing transactions, organizing agents, and managing all users' companies or franchises on a unified platform.

Curbio: Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. Curbio's tech-powered approach to home improvement has transformed the process of getting homes move-in ready. Curbio is trusted by thousands of Realtors® and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

Dilawri Group of Companies: Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 75 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 3,000 employees, Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services in every dealership.

homegenius: homegenius Inc., a subsidiary of Radian Group Inc., and its family of companies combine an array of title, real estate and technology products and services into a full-service ecosystem. homegenius offers streamlined processes from search to close, enabling mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, consumers, GSEs, and real estate brokers and agents to benefit from integrated and personalized solutions powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Loft47: Founded in 2015, Loft47 revolutionized commission management for real estate brokerages and teams by introducing a lightweight, intuitive and mobile commission accounting platform.

Specialization in workflow automation allows clients to apply complex commission plans for agents while Loft47 automatically completes sophisticated accounting entries behind the scenes. The core platform leverages integrations with best-in-class tools so any team can build a complete and connected back office system.

Pacaso: Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offering ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale.

T-Mobile: T-Mobile U.S. Inc. is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, and unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience.

We Insure: We Insure is a national insurance agency franchise disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX agents run a successful business.

To learn more about becoming a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, email approvedsupplier@remax.com .

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC