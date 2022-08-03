SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COWN, SWIR, BHVN, GLTA

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN)' s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR)' s sale to Semtech Corporation for $31.00 per share. If you are a Sierra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)' s sale to Pfizer Inc. for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, per Biohaven common share. If you are a Biohaven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Galata Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLTA)' s merger with Marti Technologies Inc. If you are a Galata shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

