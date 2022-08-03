Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report positive results for the second quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $852 million at fair value, upsized our bank credit facility to $265 million and maintained asset quality. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 80 basis points from the end of the first quarter. In July, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional aggregate dividend of $0.06 for the third quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the third quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$6.17 $0.32

$11.69 $0.60 Core net investment income (1)

5.62 0.29

11.37 0.58 Net realized gains on investments

(0.35) (0.02)

3.11 0.16 Net realized loss on foreign currency

- -

(0.01) - Total realized income(2)

5.82 0.30

14.79 0.76 Distributions

(6.64) (0.34)

(12.11) (0.62) Net unrealized depreciation on investments

(4.29) (0.22)

(8.01) (0.41) Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation

(0.04) -

(0.04) - Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.16) (0.01)

(0.18) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$1.34 0.07

$6.56 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding



19,543,117



19,530,509





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)



















As of

As of





June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Investments at fair value



$852.00

$772.9 Total assets



$882.90

$821.3 Net assets



$279.90

$285.1 Shares outstanding



19,545,935

19,517,595 Net asset value per share



$14.32

$14.61















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2022 New investments



$67.6

$142.1 Repayments of investments



(48.2)

(58.2) Net activity



$19.4

$83.9

















As of

As of





June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021 Number of portfolio company investments



83

73 Number of debt investments



70

58











Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)









Cash



7.9 %

7.4 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.2 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.4 %

0.4 % Total



8.5 %

8.0 %











Weighted average yield on total investments (4)









Cash



7.4 %

6.9 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")



0.2 %

0.2 % Fee amortization



0.4 %

0.4 % Total



8.0 %

7.5 %





(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $16.1 million and $15.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $9.9 million and $9.6 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.7 million and $3.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.0 and $0.1 million, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled ($1.0) million and $0.0 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $5.5 million and $4.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million.

Net investment income was $6.2 million and $5.5 million, or $0.32 and $0.28 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of 19,543,117 and 19,486,003, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($1.0) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the decrease in net realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share; and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.8 million, or $0.30 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, of ($4.3) million and $1.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had realized losses of ($0.4) million and ($1.8) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $1.3 million and $5.6 million, or $0.07 and $0.29 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of 19,543,117 and 19,486,003, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $203.6 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.25 per share ($6.6 million and $4.9 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of International Designs Group LLC, a regional distributor, seller, and custom fabricator of high-end ceramic and stone tile products and accessories. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Tilley Chemical Company, Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals, oils, and lubricants into the food & beverage, lubricants, flavor and fragrances, personal care, and other chemicals end-markets.

On April 4, 2022, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Microbe Formulas LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health.

On April 7, 2022, we received $1.3 million in full realization on the equity of Energy Labs Holding Corp., resulting in a $0.7 million realized gain.

On April 15, 2022, we invested $6.6 million in the first lien term loan of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 15, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Pure TopCo, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 25, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of SQAD, LLC for total proceeds of $14.1 million. We also received $2.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million realized gain.

On April 29, 2022, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of Florachem Holdings, LLC, a distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On May 17, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC, a provider of quality assurance services for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

On May 20, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of TradePending Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On May 24, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed €0.1 million euro in the revolver and €0.1 million euro in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, a provider of media monitoring and evaluation services.

On June 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of PCP MT Aggregator Holdings, L.P., an existing portfolio company.

On June 6, 2022, we invested $13.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Lightning Intermediate II, LLC, a vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On June 15, 2022, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of ADS Group Topco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 15, 2022, we invested $0.9 million in the first lien term loan of SIB Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 24, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loans of Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. for total proceeds of $0.7 million, resulting in a $3.9 million realized loss.

On June 27, 2022, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of HV GS Acquisition, LP, an existing portfolio company.

On June 30, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of HV Acquisition VI, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 30, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP, an existing portfolio company.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2022

On July 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC, a branded haircare platform. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On July 5, 2022, we invested $13.9 million in the first lien term loan Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC, a manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.

On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of International Designs Group, LLC for total proceeds of $0.1 million.

On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of ASC Communications, LLC for total proceeds of $8.2 million. We also received $1.8 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.8 million realized gain.

On July 15, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.

On July 20, 2022, we invested $2.2 million in the first lien term loan of SIB Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 28, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of USASF Blocker IV LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 29, 2022, we invested $13.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of a provider of product testing and consumer insights. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of August 3, 2022 was $198.2 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

On July 1, 2022, the Company contributed $5.0 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed $78.0 million of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of August 3, 2022 was $300.0 million.

Distributions Declared

On July 13, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2022 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 7/13/2022

7/28/2022

7/29/2022

8/15/2022

$ 0.0933 7/13/2022

8/30/2022

8/31/2022

9/15/2022

$ 0.0933 7/13/2022

9/29/2022

9/30/2022

10/14/2022

$ 0.0933

On July 13, 2022, our board of directors declared an additional monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2022 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 7/13/2022

7/28/2022

7/29/2022

8/15/2022

$ 0.02 7/13/2022

8/30/2022

8/31/2022

9/15/2022

$ 0.02 7/13/2022

9/29/2022

9/30/2022

10/14/2022

$ 0.02

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Central Daylight Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 394-8218. Use passcode 9390038. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Friday, August 12, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 9390038. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















June 30,











2022

December 31,





(unaudited)

2021

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $873,575,942 and $785,005,957, respectively)

$ 852,000,318

$ 772,873,326

Cash and cash equivalents



26,462,108



44,174,856

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



770,998



536,105

Interest receivable



2,973,110



2,944,599

Other receivables



177,533



54,752

Deferred tax asset



—



151,278

Related party receivable



187,132



—

Deferred offering costs



89,158



14,888

Prepaid expenses



286,039



512,214

Total Assets

$ 882,946,396

$ 821,262,018

LIABILITIES













Notes payable

$ 98,324,497

$ 98,102,973

Credit Facility payable



201,845,293



175,451,116

SBA-guaranteed debentures



287,743,263



244,615,903

Dividends payable



2,214,557



1,171,059

Management fees payable



3,705,053



3,454,225

Income incentive fees payable



289,188



1,749,130

Capital gains incentive fees payable



2,362,360



3,388,151

Interest payable



3,953,225



3,693,662

Unearned revenue



510,842



529,726

Administrative services payable



399,741



386,368

Income tax payable



725,295



3,269,514

Deferred tax liability



30,535



—

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



976,429



338,958

Total Liabilities

$ 603,080,278

$ 536,150,785

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 279,866,118

$ 285,111,233

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,545,935 and 19,517,595 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 19,546

$ 19,518

Paid-in capital



274,864,296



274,559,121

Accumulated undistributed surplus



4,982,276



10,532,594

Net Assets

$ 279,866,118

$ 285,111,233

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 882,946,396

$ 821,262,018

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.32

$ 14.61

































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)







For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

For the six months ended







June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021

INVESTMENT INCOME



























Interest income

$ 15,658,018

$ 14,846,398

$ 30,774,969

$ 28,359,175



Other income



451,027



257,976



828,480



733,063



Total Investment Income

$ 16,109,045

$ 15,104,374

$ 31,603,449

$ 29,092,238



OPERATING EXPENSES



























Management fees

$ 3,705,053

$ 3,278,479

$ 7,197,766

$ 6,242,340



Valuation fees



30,029



20,082



169,617



148,435



Administrative services expenses



466,903



463,102



941,221



916,491



Income incentive fees



—



55,899



—



55,899



Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees



(983,575)



14,387



(1,025,792)



97,668



Professional fees



217,404



236,212



529,466



505,177



Directors' fees



74,500



74,500



171,000



166,000



Insurance expense



125,890



118,813



250,397



236,320



Interest expense and other fees



5,524,378



4,691,968



10,415,975



9,015,446



Income tax expense



426,236



286,276



705,653



526,257



Other general and administrative expenses



347,656



329,641



559,392



586,559



Total Operating Expenses

$ 9,934,474

$ 9,569,359

$ 19,914,695

$ 18,496,592



Net Investment Income

$ 6,174,571

$ 5,535,015

$ 11,688,754

$ 10,595,646



Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (352,723)

$ (1,781,665)

$ 3,105,367

$ (1,319,437)



Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



—



—



(7,350)



—



Loss on debt extinguishment



—



—



—



(539,250)



Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(4,289,591)



1,665,877



(8,011,193)



1,787,860



Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



(35,754)



—



(35,754)



—



(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(160,656)



187,721



(181,813)



19,917



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



1,335,847



5,606,948



6,558,011



10,544,736



Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.32

$ 0.28

$ 0.60

$ 0.54



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.07

$ 0.29

$ 0.34

$ 0.54



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



19,543,117



19,486,003



19,530,509



19,486,003



Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.25

$ 0.62

$ 0.50

















































































































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Stock







Accumulated









Number

Par

Paid-in

undistributed









of shares

value

capital

surplus (deficit)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2020

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,685,504)

$ 273,360,649 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,060,631



5,060,631 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



462,228



462,228 Loss on debt extinguishment



















(539,250)



(539,250) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



121,983



121,983 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(167,804)



(167,804) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,869,552)



(4,869,552) Balances at March 31, 2021

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,617,268)

$ 273,428,885 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,535,015



5,535,015 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(1,781,665)



(1,781,665) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,665,877



1,665,877 Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



187,721



187,721 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,869,552)



(4,869,552) Balances at June 30, 2021

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (1,879,872)

$ 274,166,281





























Balances at December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,514,183



5,514,183 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



3,458,090



3,458,090 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(7,350)



(7,350) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(3,721,602)



(3,721,602) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(21,157)



(21,157) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(5,464,666)



(5,464,666) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

14,924



15



167,655



—



167,670 Balances at March 31, 2022

19,532,519

$ 19,533

$ 274,726,776

$ 10,290,092

$ 285,036,401 Net investment income

—



—



—



6,174,571



6,174,571 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(352,723)



(352,723) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(4,289,591)



(4,289,591) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(35,754)



(35,754) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(160,656)



(160,656) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(6,643,663)



(6,643,663) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

13,416



13



137,520



—



137,533 Balances at June 30, 2022

19,545,935

$ 19,546

$ 274,864,296

$ 4,982,276

$ 279,866,118

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



















For the

For the





six months ended

six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities













Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 6,558,011

$ 10,544,736

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:













Purchases of investments



(142,053,995)



(182,822,853)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



58,182,238



55,963,858

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



8,011,193



(1,787,860)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



35,754



—

Increase in investments due to PIK



(653,534)



(360,003)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,174,220)



(1,107,347)

Deferred tax provision (benefit)



181,813



(19,917)

Amortization of loan structure fees



272,959



239,700

Amortization of deferred financing costs



221,524



233,846

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



589,020



501,885

Net realized (gain) loss on investments



(3,105,367)



1,326,105

Loss on debt extinguishment



—



539,250

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Increase in interest receivable



(28,511)



(522,772)

Increase in other receivables



(122,781)



—

Increase in related party receivable



(187,132)



—

Decrease in prepaid expenses



226,175



186,172

Increase (decrease) in management fees payable



250,828



(546,843)

Decrease in income incentive fees payable



(1,459,942)



(503,262)

(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



(1,025,791)



97,668

Increase in administrative services payable



13,373



2,584

Increase in interest payable



259,771



2,390,424

Decrease in unearned revenue



(18,860)



(9,626)

Decrease in income tax payable



(2,544,219)



(361,788)

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



637,471



1,474,936

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

$ (76,934,222)

$ (114,541,107)

Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 420,004

$ —

Sales load for commons stock issued



(5,957)



—

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(183,114)



—

Stockholder distributions paid



(11,064,831)



(8,115,917)

Repayment of Notes



—



(48,875,000)

Proceeds from issuance of Notes



—



100,000,000

Financing costs paid on Notes



—



(2,237,835)

Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



43,600,000



57,500,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



(1,061,660)



(2,200,125)

Repayments of Credit Facility



(131,768)



(4,843)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



89,588,800



161,800,000

Repayments of Credit Facility



(61,940,000)



(143,200,000)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 59,221,474

$ 114,666,280

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (17,712,748)

$ 125,173

Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period



44,174,856



18,477,602

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 26,462,108

$ 18,602,775

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense

$ 9,072,909

$ 5,649,592

Income and excise tax paid



3,132,755



870,000

Increase in dividends payable



1,043,498



1,623,187

Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs



74,270



(90,000)

Gain on conversion of equity investment



—



6,668



Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)

















Quarter

Quarter





ended

ended





March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Net investment income



$6,174,571

$5,535,015 Capital gains incentive fee



(983,575)

14,387 Income tax expense



426,236

286,276 Core net investment income



$5,617,232

$5,835,678











Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share



$0.32

$0.28 Core net investment income per share



$0.29

$0.30













Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)

















Quarter

Quarter





ended

ended





March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 Net investment income



$6,174,571

$5,535,015 Net realized gain on investments



(352,723)

(1,781,665) Net realized gain on foreign currency translation



-

- Total Realized Net Investment Income



$5,821,848

$3,753,350











Per share amounts:









Net investment income per share



$0.32

$0.28 Realized net investment income per share



$0.30

$0.19













