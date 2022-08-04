BLT acquires the AMD-Xilinx Southeast training region

Engineering services firm BLT is now the exclusive Authorized Training Provider for the majority of the East Coast

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLT (formerly Bottom Line Technologies), a U.S.-owned and operated engineering design services firm and AMD-Xilinx Authorized Training Provider (ATP), announced yesterday that it has been named the exclusive in-person ATP for the AMD-Xilinx Southeast region. This expands BLT's territory from the Mid-Atlantic to nearly the entire Eastern seaboard.

Engineering firm BLT is now the exclusive AMD-Xilinx Authorized Training Provider for the majority of the East Coast.

In additional to offering training online globally, BLT is the exclusive ATP for in-person training in the Mid-Atlantic (NY, PA, NJ, DE, MD, DC, VA, WV, KY) and now the Southeast (AL, FL, GA, MS, NC, SC, TN).

BLT earned the Southeast region with their recognized achievements in their existing markets. BLT Senior Strategic Accounts Manager Lisa Weaver says, "BLT is excited to engage and team with people and organizations in our expanded territory, becoming an asset to their product development teams and mission success." BLT Founder and President Ed McCauley added "Our instructors are design engineers and understand the needs of our students. More often than not, organizations we serve build BLT training into their schedules and budgets because of our proven track record of reducing overall costs and time to market."

The acquisition extends BLT's 30-year record of success with AMD-Xilinx. In 2022 AMD-Xilinx named BLT as the top mid-sized ATP globally, recognizing BLT's continuing excellence as a best-in-class ATP. BLT's training is provided by full-time engineers, for engineers. Bringing real-world experience to the classroom, BLT training often substantially shortens development schedules and can even lower component costs.

BLT's AMD-Xilinx training has become much more affordable. Last year, in an effort to train a new generation of design engineers and expand the market for FPGA, SoC & ACAP design services, BLT sharply reduced its pricing and launched several initiatives that have made it easier than ever to learn and master AMD-Xilinx devices, tools and implementation techniques.

About BLT: Founded in 1989 by one of Xilinx's original FAEs, BLT has set the standard for Xilinx training for over 25 years. BLT also provides custom electronic solutions for commercial and Military/IC/Aerospace applications, including FPGA, SoC & ACAP, embedded software, circuit boards and complete systems. BLT is an AMD-Xilinx Authorized Training Provider, Certified Alliance Member and AMD-Xilinx Design Services provider. Learn more at https://bltinc.com

