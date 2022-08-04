Eventus wins fourth major award in five weeks with Risk Technology Award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year

Voted Best Market Surveillance Provider by market participants in Waters Rankings Awards

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today won its fourth major award in the past five weeks as the firm's Validus platform was named Trade Surveillance Product of the Year at the 2022 Risk Technology Awards. On July 15, Eventus won Best Market Surveillance Provider in the Waters Rankings Awards, in which "best-in-class service providers" are determined by votes from thousands of sell-side and buy-side market participant readers of WatersTechnology.

The honors followed Eventus earning two significant regional awards – the Markets Media European Markets Choice Award for Best in Market Surveillance and the 2022 WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Tool, capturing the category for the second consecutive year and marking the fifth win since 2021 specifically for the firm's work in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This is Eventus' third win in four years of the Risk Technology Award, and the European award is the second honor this year for service in the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We're truly overwhelmed and gratified to accept these prestigious awards and to see the impact we've been able to have on the market in just the past few years. These achievements speak to the tremendous need for scalable, customizable trade surveillance capabilities along with compliance and regulatory expertise – across all asset classes and geographies. In the past two years we set out to grow our presence and build our client base in the EMEA and APAC regions, and we've exceeded our expectations. The Waters Rankings award is especially gratifying as so many firms using Validus consider it an essential component of their compliance program."

During the first half of 2022, Eventus has seen a 160% increase in its client base over the same period last year, with no sign of momentum abating in the second half of the year. This follows its most successful year in new client adoption of the Validus platform in 2021. As of the first half of the year, Eventus has more than 100 employees in 10 countries, including a growing team of regulatory experts who help clients navigate the evolving regulations in the various jurisdictions in which they operate.

Since 2018, Eventus has earned more than 25 awards and honors for its technology, expertise and service.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

