Thomas J. Henry is Representing Marines, Families Exposed to Contaminated Water at Camp Lejeune

Marines, Families, Workers Turn to Thomas J. Henry After Developing Serious Cancers and Illnesses at Camp Lejeune

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized trial attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing Marine veterans and their families as they seek financial compensation for cancers and other serious illnesses suffered as a result of contaminated water at Marine Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

On August 2, the United States Senate passed the PACT Act. This bill will allow Marines, families, and individuals who served, lived, and worked at Camp Lejeune to pursue financial compensation for damages related to contaminated water at the base.

In anticipation of President Biden signing the bill into law, Marines and families across the county have hired Thomas J. Henry to represent them in their Camp Lejeune claims.

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, contamination of drinking water at Camp Lejeune can be traced back to the early 1950s. The agency notes that contaminated wells remained open until 1985. Among the dangerous chemicals found in the contaminated water at Marine Base Camp Lejeune are benzene, trichloroethylene (TCE), perchloroethylene (PCE), and vinyl chloride (VC).

These toxic chemicals have been linked to a number of serious diseases and disorders including various organ cancers, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, Parkinson's disease, and birth defects.

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is actively reviewing calls from Marines and families stationed at Camp Lejeune to ensure they are able to seek compensation for the damages they have suffered.

"It is appalling to know these Marines and their families were exposed to toxic chemicals while at Camp Lejeune," said Thomas J. Henry. "These men and women put their lives on the line for our country, and our government failed to provide them with even the most basic of needs: safe drinking water."

This is not the first time Thomas J. Henry has taken up the fight on behalf of our nation's service members and veterans. Thomas J. Henry was among the first to take action against 3M for defective combat earplugs issued to military members. His firm launched a campaign to raise awareness of the potentially defective earplugs and filed litigation to ensure service members would have the opportunity to secure compensation for their damages.

Thomas J. Henry currently represents more than 10,000 service members in their claims against 3M. Recently, one of the 3M-related cases handled by Thomas J. Henry Law was recognized as securing one of the Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Florida for 2021 as determined by TopVerdict.com.

About Thomas J. Henry

In 2022, Thomas J. Henry was recognized as an Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort.

In 2022, Thomas J. Henry was recognized as an Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals, and Thomas J. Henry secured one of the Top 50 Verdicts in Texas as determined by TopVerdict.com. TopVerdict.com also recognized Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC for securing one of the Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Florida for 2021.

In 2020, firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com. That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Other recent results include:

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney's Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000 )

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00 )

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney's Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57 )

$12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00 )

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels.

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

