Workday Announces 2022 Financial Analyst Day

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it will host its financial analyst day on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Workday Rising, the company's annual customer conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the event.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

