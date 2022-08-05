Fosterville South Reports Assays from Drilling at Comet-New Trojan at Lauriston Project, Golden Mountain Project and Providence Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South") or (the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) reports gold assay results from drilling at the Comet-New Trojan prospect at the Lauriston Project, Golden Mountain Project and Providence Project. Gold assays received included 13.4m of 2.08 g/t Gold from 288.1m in diamond drill hole GMDH55 at Golden Mountain and 9m at 1.35 g/t Gold from 58m in reverse circulation hole CRC15 at the Comet prospect (Lauriston Gold Project).
Fosterville South received gold assays from its drill program of the New Trojan and Comet prospects at the Lauriston Project. The drill program at these prospects was designed to test for shallow gold mineralization based upon soil geochemistry and sporadic minor old gold workings.
At the Comet prospect drilling covered a strike length of 300 meters. The results included reverse circulation hole CRC09 that intersected 11m at 0.96 g/t Gold from 41m and reverse circulation hole CRC15 that intersected 9m at 1.35 g/t Gold from 58m. Drill permits are pending for the northern part of this prospect. A significant number of drill holes at the Comet prospect intersected gold mineralization (see Table 1).
At the New Trojan Prospect, which is 2.5 kilometers to the north of the Comet prospect, the drill program consisted of an initial ten reverse circulation holes to test various shallow gold workings and anomalous soil geochemistry. Reverse circulation hole TR05 intersected 11m at 0.79 g/t Gold from 27m and reverse circulation hole TR10 intersected 6m at 0.94 g/t Gold from 27m. Similar to the Comet prospect, a significant portion of the drill holes intersected gold mineralization. A follow up program of an additional four reverse circulation holes was completed to test mineralization at a deeper level and further south for which assays remain pending. Overall, this program has covered a strike length of 700 meters, with the initial access restricted by the hilly terrain and weather conditions.
At the North New Trojan Prospect, which is 1.4 kilometers to the north of the New Trojan Prospect, the drill program consisted of an initial three reverse circulation holes to test 200m of strike length of anomalous soil geochemistry. Reverse circulation hole NNT03 intersected 2m at 2.04 g/t Gold from 60m. Access to the main section of the North New Trojan prospect for further drilling awaits the government drilling Work Plan approval, which also includes the strike interval between here and New Trojan prospect to the south.
At all the prospects, the soil geochemistry and drill results indicate that the gold mineralization has a 'pinch and swell' nature along strike. The cause of this phenomenon is yet to be established but it does suggest that there are individual gold shoots that are structurally controlled within the overall fault zones.
Fosterville South has drilled a total of three diamond drill holes totalling 748.6 meters and fourteen reverse circulation holes totalling 1248 metres at the Comet prospect. At the New Trojan prospect, Fosterville South has drilled a total of fifteen reverse circulation holes totalling 1328 metres. At the North New Trojan prospect three reverse circulation holes totalling 269 meters were drilled. Assays are pending for one hole for the Comet drill program and four holes at the New Trojan drill program.
At the Golden Mountain Project, access has been granted for drilling from the eastern side further down the valley which allows for deeper drilling of the main prospect. The current drill program is designed to test down dip extensions of mineralization from the previous GMDH45 that intersected 55.1m at 3.1g/t from 210m (see news release dated December 18, 2020). Previously unreported drilling from July 2021 includes GMDH53 with a broad zone of low-grade gold mineralization from 354.75 to 409 meters and including 12m of 1.32 g/t Gold from 397m. This drill intersection is north of and deeper than GMDH45. More recently, diamond drill hole GMDH55 intersected 13.4m of 2.08 g/t Gold from 288.1m and diamond drill hole GMDH56 intersected 13m at 1.03 g/t Gold from 221m. Currently, Fosterville South has drilled a total of three diamond drill holes totalling 990.4 meters in this latest program. Assays are being reported for two of the three diamond drill holes with complete assays pending for the third hole. Drilling is ongoing at Golden Mountain to test the potential for high-grade gold mineralization at depth.
A program of deep RC drilling is scheduled for August 2022 targeting the northern part of the main North-South zone as well as the granite contact area to explore for extensions to known gold mineralization.
At the Big Ben mine site, 6 holes were drilled for 522 meters (BBM series), results included reverse circulation hole BBM04 intersected 21m at 0.82 g/t Gold from 23m and BBM05 intersected 15m at 0.73 g/t Gold from 54m. Drilling confirmed a gold mineralized steeply west dipping, weakly quartz veined, pyritic brecciated siltstone-sandstone host rock. Additional shallow reverse circulation drilling will be required to continue to confirm stockwork epizonal gold mineralization which is open in all directions. Further drilling is ongoing at Big Ben mine area. Assays are pending for four additional reverse circulation holes totalling 360m.
Within the Big Ben Prospect Area, Fosterville South carried out 15 reverse circulation holes (BB series) for a total of 1266 meters. The scout drilling program was designed to test for epizonal, and intrusion related gold mineralization associated with various soil geochemical anomalies and small-scale gold workings in the area. Several holes returned elevated gold values over narrow widths.
Permits for further drilling have been received for the Hillsborough prospects located within the Beechworth gold project. Two reverse circulation percussion drill programs will be implemented during August 2022. One program is aimed at follow-up deep drilling of the Homeward Bound prospect where the 2021 drilling of HBDH01 intersected 8.6m of 5.2 g/t gold from 194.6m and HBRC21 intersected 8.0m of 3.8 g/t from 202m (see news releases dated 15/10/2021 and 18/01/2022).
Table 1: Drill Results and Intercepts:
Hole ID
East
North
Azimuth
Dip
From
To (m)
Downhole
True
Au g/t
Cut-off
Hole Type
Au g/t
LAURISTON GOLD PROJECT
Comet Prospect
CDD01
263701
5850341
264.42
-58.5
No Significant Mineralization
Diamond
CDD02
263703
5850344
299.32
-50
168.8
170.9
2.1
ND*
1
0.3
Diamond
And
203.1
204.1
1
ND*
0.41
0.3
Diamond
and
249.6
250.6
1
ND*
2.32
0.3
Diamond
and
255.7
257.7
2
ND*
1.14
0.3
Diamond
and
262.2
263.3
1.1
ND*
1.69
0.3
Diamond
CDD03
263673
5850291
242.42
-60.1
7.1
9.1
2
ND*
1.69
0.3
Diamond
CRC05
263675
5850346
277.82
-54.7
60
64
3
ND*
0.6
0.3
RC
CRC06
Not Drilled
CRC07
Not Drilled
CRC08
263582
5850079
88.92
-57.2
21
24
3
2.7
0.75
0.3
RC
CRC09
263552
5850089
89.42
-57.8
41
52
11
9.7
0.96
0.3
RC
CRC10
263572
5850124
85.02
-58.3
34
43
9
7.9
0.59
0.3
RC
CRC11
263564
5850166
83.42
-66
47
50
3
2.4
0.71
0.3
RC
CRC12
263579
5850210
76.72
-57.3
37
39
2
1.8
1.05
0.3
RC
and
45
47
2
1.8
1.78
0.3
RC
CRC13
263538
5850169
84.42
-52.7
62
65
3
2.8
1.32
0.3
RC
CRC14
263520
5850093
83.42
-59
77
87
10
8.7
0.94
0.3
RC
CRC15
263538
5850125
84.92
-53.1
58
67
9
8.3
1.35
0.3
RC
CRC16
263543
5850225
81.82
-53.1
No Significant Mineralization
CRC17
Assays Pending
New Trojan Prospect
TR01
264040
5852711
86.02
-52.7
41
44
3
2.8
1.64
0.3
RC
TR02
264032
5852529
86.32
-54.1
60
63
3
2.8
0.73
0.3
RC
TR03
264033
5852595
88.32
-53.8
49
52
3
2.8
0.31
0.3
RC
and
55
60
5
4.6
0.90
0.3
RC
TR04
264036
5852639
89.02
-59.5
38
43
5
4.4
0.59
0.3
RC
and
49
51
2
1.8
1.31
0.3
RC
and
64
67
3
2.6
0.61
0.3
RC
TR05
264061
5852670
85.02
-58.3
27
38
11
9.7
0.79
0.3
RC
TR06
264037
5852663
77.22
-59.1
56
58
2
1.7
2.04
RC
TR07
264169
5852777
279.02
-53
No Significant Mineralization
RC
TR08
264151
5852823
274.12
-53.8
1
4
3
ND*
0.55
0.3
RC
TR09
264080
5852669
81.02
-53.5
7
9
2
1.8
0.40
0.3
RC
TR10
264143
5853116
90.32
-53.5
27
33
6
5.5
0.94
0.3
RC
and
63
65
2
1.8
1.30
0.3
RC
TR11
264064
5853003
86.72
-53.1
74
76
2
1.8
0.40
0.3
RC
TR12
Not Drilled
RC
TR13, 15, 18, 19
Assays Pending
RC
NNT01
264156
5854484
87.02
-52
No Significant Mineralization
RC
NNT02
264142
5854403
85.62
-53
No Significant Mineralization
RC
NNT03
264109
5854304
85.52
-54
60
62
2
1.8
2.04
0.3
RC
GOLDEN MOUNTAIN
GMDH53
400163
5912027
87.86
-75
330.15
332.75
2.6
0.7
0.57
0.5
Diamond
and
347.8
351
3.2
0.9
0.69
0.5
Diamond
and
354.75
371
16.25
4.5
0.64
0.3
Diamond
and
378
392.9
14.9
4.1
0.72
0.3
Diamond
and
397
409
12
3.3
1.32
0.3
Diamond
GMDH54
400174
5912006
189.86
-50
No Significant Mineralization
GMDH55
400408
5911969
266.76
-59.9
288.1
302.3
13.4
8.5
2.08
0.5
Diamond
GMDH56
400408
5911968
282.26
-58.5
221
234
13
7.6
1.03
0.3
Diamond
and
256
261
5
3.0
1.76
0.5
Diamond
PROVIDENCE
Big Ben Mine area
BBM01
350927
5858743
272.66
-51.7
No Significant Mineralization (failed to reach target zone)
BBM02
350921
5858775
269.96
-52.8
No Significant Mineralization (failed to reach target zone)
BBM03A
350882
5858805
87.76
-53.8
16
20
4
2.3
1.84
0.3
RC
BBM04
350916
5858830
273.36
-54.1
23
44
21
13.3
0.82
0.3
RC
BBM05
350932
5858860
266.56
-52.2
54
69
15
9.2
0.73
0.3
RC
and
72
75
3
1.8
1.39
0.3
RC
Big Ben Regional Prospects
BB01-BB05
No Significant Mineralization
BB06
350642
5858596
82.86
-52.2
50
51
1
<1
2.82
0.3
RC
BB07
No Significant Mineralization
BB08
350855
5859438
323.56
-54.4
80
81
1
<1
1.11
0.3
RC
BB09-BB12
No Significant Mineralization
BB13
350853
5857803
89.86
-65
32
34
2
<2
0.70
0.3
RC
and
37
39
2
<2
0.98
0.3
RC
and
65
66
1
<1
0.92
0.3
RC
* ND Not Determined
The intercept cut-off grades are shown in the table, and they use a maximum internal waste of 2m. True widths are shown for prospects that have sufficient information otherwise not determined (ND). The assays are not capped. Coordinates are Australian projection MGA94 Zone 55.
All assays were subject to quality control measures appropriate for diamond core and reverse circulation type drilling with duplicates, blanks and commercially available standards with the expected results from the samples submitted. All assays were conducted by Onsite Laboratory Services Ltd (ISO: 9001), located in Bendigo, Victoria, using fire assay techniques with a 50g or 25g charge and AAS or ICP finish. The quality control results are consistent.
Fosterville South began with two, 100% owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralization called the Providence Project and a large group of recently consolidated license tenement applications called the Walhalla Belt Project, which contain a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralization, all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Fosterville South land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes a 600 sq. km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Agnico Eagle's Fosterville epizonal gold tenements. Additionally, Fosterville South has gold-focused projects called the Moormbool and Beechworth, which are also located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Moormbool project has epizonal style gold mineralization and Beechworth has mesozonal and intrusion relation gold mineralization.
All of Fosterville South's properties have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rex Motton, AusIMM (CP), COO and Director of Fosterville South, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Historical records were verified by reviewing annual and quarterly reports from government records by the Qualified Person.
