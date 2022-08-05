One Punch Man - The Strongest Pre-registration is Available Now in US/EU Regions

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Punch Man - The Strongest, the official turn-based strategy mobile RPG licensed by and adapted from popular Japanese anime series ONE PUNCH MAN, published by Shanghai Moonton Technology CO., Ltd, starts pre-registration now in US/EU regions. And One Punch Man – The Strongest will also launch the closed beta on Aug.18th.

One Punch Man tells the action story about Saitama, who became a hero for fun. After 3 years of special training, Saitama finally gains the ultimate strength. Being too powerful, he can defeat any enemy with just one punch, however powerful they are.

One Punch Man - The Strongest is a good choice for players whether you are a fan, or you are looking for a new mobile RPG. It is an easy-operation game and well simulates the anime's storyline to let you relive the classic scenes.

For One Punch Man fans, the whole game production was supervised by the production committee including SHUEISHA, following closely to the animation setting and forged boutique. In addition, it was voiceover by the Original Japanese Voiceover cast, including Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji, Aoi Yuki etc..

For RPG game players, you can actually fight along with Saitama, "The Strongest Hero", and face the disasters and villains straight out of the original work. You will need to recruit various heroes and villains and form a variety of different strongest lineups. Through smart strategy thinking, combination of unique character features and skills, and of course, the help of Saitama, you will be able to dominate the battlefield and save the world in the game.

One Punch Man - The Strongest also shows abundant game scenes and fight modes, such as the Institute of Genetics, Association Arena, Unnatural Disaster, Extreme Training, Awakening Trial, multiplayer team play, PVE campaigns and last but not least the Saitama combat mode and thrilling one punch kill in quick clearance of challenges.

©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

