WWC Global Acquired by Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WWC Global, a federally focused consulting firm, was acquired by Command Holdings, a holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, to function as a scalable infrastructure for the entity. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With just under $100 million in annual revenue and 350 employees, WWC Global brings a robust operations unit and a wide portfolio of customers including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Lauren Weiner, Donna Huneycutt, and Heidi Snell, the principals of WWC Global, joined Command Holdings as members of the executive team.

"With our shared values and strong culture, this acquisition creates new opportunities for our customers, staff, and partners," said Lauren Weiner, WWC Global CEO. "We set the standard as the Small Business Administration's top 8(a) graduate in 2022. This transition enables us to continue to put good government into practice with the same degree of excellent client service, product delivery, and communication levels. As part of Command Holdings, we will work toward creating a new kind of tribally owned business."

WWC Global will increase Command Holdings reach to now include over 400 employees in seventeen time zones. Both companies see the opportunity to apply WWC Global's expertise in management consulting to optimize operations and act as a platform for continued exponential growth.

"The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe is an industrious nation," said Angelina Casanova, Chair of the Command Holdings Board of Directors. "We have re-imagined and pioneered the $35+ billion tribal gaming industry with our Foxwoods properties and diversified beyond hospitality into professional services. This expansion of Command Holdings provides greater sustainment for the tribe's economy and career opportunities for generations of Pequots to come."

"At Command Holdings, we are focused on expanding our professional services footprint, specifically in the federal government," said Jon Panamaroff, Command Holdings CEO. "The acquisition of WWC Global enables us to do this, while also working to establish an enterprise of best-in-class tribally owned government contracting firms."

Command Holdings is the non-gaming investment arm of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. The company's seven generation strategy is grounded in growing and sustaining the tribe's economy and providing career opportunities for tribal members for generations to come.

Progress Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to WWC Global in this transaction.

About WWC Global

WWC Global is a federally focused consulting firm with a wide portfolio of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The firm's mission is to help federal agencies put good government principles into practice. Implementing a proven series of program management techniques, carrying out statistical and qualitative analysis, identifying effective metrics, and utilizing performance measurement tools with outcome-based qualitative data, WWC Global provides exemplary client service to surpass mission completion objectives. For more information, visit wwcglobal.com .

About Command Holdings

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, the firm provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. Command Holdings' seven generation strategy is grounded in growing and sustaining the tribe's economy and providing career opportunities for tribal members for generations to come.

About the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

The Mashantucket (Western) Pequot Tribal Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located at one of America's oldest Indian reservations, Mashantucket, in Southeastern Connecticut. As pioneers of the Indian gaming casino industry, the history of the Mashantucket Pequots reveals one of America's greatest come-back stories, featured at the Tribe's world renowned Mashantucket Pequot Museum . Today, the Tribe owns and operates one of the largest Integrated Resort Casino destinations in North America, Foxwoods Resort Casino , as well as Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, located at the iconic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico. The Tribe also founded Command Holdings, LLC., a federally chartered Section 17 holding company offering expertise in government, healthcare, facilities management, and technology. Other enterprises owned by the Tribe include a world-class golf course , the luxurious Spa at Norwich Inn, Pequot Pharmaceutical Network , and Pequot Plus Health Benefit Services . As one of Connecticut's highest revenue contributors and largest employers, the Mashantucket Pequots have provided the state more than $4.5 billion in slot revenue through a first-of-its-kind agreement, established in 1993. Likewise, the Tribe has contributed hundreds of millions in donations and sponsorships for the benefit of communities and tribes in need, locally and throughout the U.S.

