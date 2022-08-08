Sycomp Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.

To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition again," says Michael Symons, CEO at Sycomp. "We have certainly faced some challenges over the last year, but we have continued to focus and quickly adapt to our customer's needs. Much of our success is because our clients trust us to confidently and successfully provide and deliver on their IT needs."

"Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today's IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment's notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies that earned spots on this year's list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list."

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.: Sycomp, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, is a global provider of innovative data center, cloud, and security services and solutions. Our team of consultants and engineers consistently outperforms clients' expectations by effectively addressing their business challenges. The firm has a worldwide presence, an impressive list of global partnerships, and over 25 years of industry experience.

