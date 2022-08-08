Triverus Consulting Welcomes Lisa Burgese Fry as Director of Business Development

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting has announced that Lisa Burgese Fry will be joining Triverus as Director of Business Development, effective August 8, 2022.

Lisa Burgese Fry has been appointed Director of Business Development at Triverus Consulting. (PRNewswire)

Triverus, an IT Consulting firm focused on helping clients transform their information into business value, continues its growth trend across the life sciences and public sector markets. Triverus has grown its presence in both markets by more than 40% over the past 12 months. In order to support the growth and to ensure the ability to deliver business value to our clients, Triverus is expanding its Business Development team with, Lisa Burgese Fry.

As a Director of Business Development, Lisa will support our clients by applying Triverus' services to help our clients achieve meaningful outcomes addressing their business opportunities, challenges, and goals.

Lisa brings more than 25 years of experience focused on helping clients achieve their business goals across numerous industries including pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology, retail and financial. She shares Triverus' belief in partnering with clients to develop long-term relationships that bring enduring value to both organizations.

Lisa will bring to bear a proven track record in account management, channel management, change management, and direct sales to support Triverus' continued growth. She has tremendous experience partnering with clients in digital transformation and commercialization through advisory, project, and managed services to implement, integrate, and streamline systems to optimize business outcomes.

Prior to joining Triverus, Lisa was the Principal Sales Account Manager at Data Intensity. Her solutions-focused approach and ability to lead others will help Triverus manage its growth while delivering for our clients. Lisa will play an integral role in ensuring exceptional delivery and support long-term client success.

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), full-time employee, technology consulting firm that provides Technology Solutions, Information Asset Management and Agile Enablement Services from roadmap through execution with a focus on Life Sciences and Public Sector.

Triverus helps clients realize their business objectives by providing information technology expertise and services, based on proven approaches and by leveraging accelerators.

