Wondershare EdrawMax V12: A Perfect Drawing Solution for Everyone

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has recently launched EdrawMax V12, an all-in-one diagramming solution for different industries ranging from business and education to architecture and electrical. By providing easy-to-use tools for project planning diagrams and drawings and cloud storage, EdrawMax allows users to achieve effective team collaboration and version control with ease. The software is also upgraded with an uncluttered interface and a wider drawing area.

EdrawMax V12 stands out from its competitors, thanks to its wide range of designer-made templates, a comprehensive symbol library, file compatibility, and sharing options. With the critically-acclaimed features including abundant templates and symbols, users can spend less time and get better results by simply picking and modifying the assets they like or that fit their work scenarios from the library.

Wondershare has recently launched EdrawMax V12, a perfect drawing solution for everyone. (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to providing the simplest yet fully featured drawing software so even those who are not tech-savvy can create high-quality, functional diagrams and drawings," said Edwin Wang, the Product Director of Wondershare EdrawMax. "EdrawMax is continuously expanding the symbol library and template collections to make creating diagrams and plans easier for everyone."

Features and benefits of Wondershare EdrawMax V12 include:

All-new design: Enjoy the simple, clean user interface featuring round buttons and edges, the drag and drop function, toolbars for quick access, and more other elements.

Mini Toolbar: It is your great support — it pops up when you click the shape, text, or anything you want to edit. With the personalized toolbar, all the frequently used functions and settings are just a click away.

More space for creation: EdrawMax V12 has redesigned the user interface with a bigger drawing canvas to help users accelerate productivity.

Intelligent symbol libraries: The in-built symbol library is expanded to support more types of diagrams, flow charts, and plans.

In addition to the new features, EdrawMax has essential functions for users to improve visual workflows such as auto-formatting, focus mode, dark mode, customizable print settings, and full-text search. Trusted by over 25 million users and reputable brands, EdrawMax provides over 280 different types of diagrams such as flowcharts, organizational charts, network diagrams, floor plans, and education diagrams. The software runs in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Russian.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMax is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and the web. Pricing starts at $69 semi-annually. For free downloads and the latest updates, please visit EdrawMax or follow us on YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

