ANGUS EXPANDS HOME AND PERSONAL CARE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NATURAL BOTANICAL EXTRACTS

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced the launch of a new portfolio of Natural Botanical Extracts for the U.S. market. The botanical extracts are produced by ANGUS in the U.S. using the traditional method of aqueous extraction and are specifically formulated for use in home and personal care products. ANGUS' botanical extracts are made from sustainably sourced plant materials backed by a fully documented and traceable quality system.

"Botanicals are widely used to enhance the luxury and performance of home and personal care products and cater to increasing consumer preferences for products that use naturally derived ingredients," said Mike Lewis, Senior Vice President, Americas, for ANGUS. "It was only natural that we expand into the fast-growing botanicals space with products produced in-house that leverage decades of manufacturing expertise and the ANGUS commitment to quality, purity and transparency."

ANGUS' portfolio of natural botanicals currently includes green tea leaf, white tea leaf and chamomile flower extracts. Additional extracts are currently under development for an expected launch in the coming months and include hibiscus flower, lemon fruit, rosemary leaf, licorice root, calendula flower, and gotu kola. In addition to naturally derived botanicals, ANGUS offers a portfolio of high-purity, multifunctional ULTRA PC™-grade amino alcohols, which deliver robust multifunctional performance and broad formulating latitude across a wide range of home, beauty, and personal care applications.

Two-ounce samples of ANGUS-produced botanical extracts are now available for customer qualification. Commercial volumes are available for purchase in 2 kg and 5 kg packaging only in the U.S. The Company plans to expand the botanicals product line to other regions in the future. Custom sourcing and extraction are available upon customer request. For additional information or to order a sample, visit angus.com/contact, or contact an ANGUS representative at info@angus.com.

