Digital Global Systems Strengthens Advisory Board

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Global Systems, Inc. (DGS), a technology company specializing in next-gen software for wireless networks that characterizes the Radio Frequency environment across multiple dimensions, today announced that Cole Brodman, a former T-Mobile executive and mobile industry veteran, is joining its advisory board.

Brodman has over 30 years of experience in the wireless, telecommunications, and consumer electronics and services industries, with over two decades in senior and C-level roles. Formerly CTO & CMO of T-Mobile USA, Brodman helped to build the company from its pre-launch, pre-revenue phase to full commercial operations with over $20B in annual revenue and over 35M customers.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the DGS advisory board," said Cole Brodman. "DGS's technology and software help solve the growing challenge of wireless environmental awareness and spectrum optimization for private and public LTE and 5G networks while providing the foundation for impending ultra-reliable and low-latency applications and dynamic spectrum sharing. DGS's solution combines edge processing and AI to provide real-time, actionable information to the network infrastructure."

Fernando Murias, chairman and CEO of DGS, stated, "We are excited to welcome Cole to our advisory board. His broad and deep knowledge of the wireless industry, including the limitations of existing tools for solving communication issues in contested and congested spectrum environments, strengthens our position with RAN manufacturers, mobile network operators, and tower companies. DGS has spent the past several years building our intellectual property to solve the problem of today's spectrum sharing techniques."

Rob Strickland, chairman of DGS's advisory board and former CTO of Cricket Wireless, added, "I've had the pleasure of working alongside Cole Brodman in an advisory capacity for several years. His knowledge of what works and what doesn't work in wireless networks is second to none. He'll be a great addition to the DGS team."

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS blends broad experience and deep expertise in the fields of telecommunications, critical infrastructure protection, and defense.

DGS has been awarded approximately 100 patents with 25 patents pending for the advancement of spectrum monitoring and RF data management, enabling the capture and analysis of wideband spectrum data at the point of intercept for applications that deliver real-time situational awareness.

