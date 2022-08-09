Envestnet Institute On Campus Sets Participation Record During 2022 Spring Session and Adds New Sponsor Firm, Franklin Templeton

As Online Career-Training Program Continues to Grow, Franklin Templeton Lends Support to Help Strengthen Industry Diversity & Inclusion

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet announces that 882 students participated in the Envestnet Institute On Campus (EIOC) program during the 2022 spring session—the highest number of participants in any session of the online career-training initiative so far. In addition to this record-setting achievement, 25% of the participants (221 people) are first-generation college and university students.

"The Envestnet Institute On Campus program continues to go from strength to strength, and the proof is in the impressive interest it has received from higher-education students and institutions all over the nation," said Jean Heath, CIMA®, Managing Director and Head of the Asset Manager Network at Envestnet, and Chair of Envestnet Institute On Campus. "With each passing session, we are adding to the pool of diverse, entry-level, and workforce-ready talent who are prepared to take their place among the next generation of wealth management professionals. We are incredibly proud of the collaborative relationship between academia and industry-leading firms that we have built through this initiative, and are grateful to the support they provide to EIOC participants and graduates."

The EIOC curriculum encompasses seven self-paced, hour-long eLearning courses with mandatory exams which are available at no cost to participating students and schools. Program participants can also receive an additional four hours of optional professional training, and include their résumés in the EIOC's Résumé Hub. This database can be utilized by asset and wealth management firms seeking to hire diverse young talent for internships and entry-level positions.

The EIOC, established by Envestnet in 2015, is now available to students at 49 participating colleges and universities across the country, including four historically Black colleges and universities. As of June 30, 2022, more than 6,000 students have completed the program, which has surpassed its original goal of training over 5,000 students by year-end 2021. EIOC graduates include 1,907 people of color. During the most recent EIOC session, 599 students completed the program, 44% of whom are women and 40% of whom are students of color. To learn more, please visit https://envestnetinstituteoncampus.com.

Envestnet continues to partner with other financial institutions to expand the EIOC program, with Franklin Templeton having recently signed on as a sponsor. As part of its sponsorship, Franklin Templeton will help enhance the EIOC curriculum with the addition of courses related to a broad spectrum of topics, including sustainable investing, alternative investments, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Participants will be granted access to the firm's extensive suite of on-demand trainings and coursework in multiple languages.

Franklin Templeton will also work to increase EIOC participation at current participating colleges and universities, and bring the program to more schools. In addition, the firm will host virtual and in-person career networking events for EIOC participants, and act as program ambassador by placing interns and filling entry-level openings within Franklin Templeton where available.

"Franklin Templeton is an active participant in working to improve diversity across the industry, and this initiative complements our commitment to partner with leading organizations to foster a more inclusive investment management industry," said Regina Curry, Chief Diversity Officer for Franklin Templeton. "We believe a diverse and inclusive workforce enables us to deliver better outcomes for our clients. With award-winning content and expertise from the Franklin Templeton Academy, we are excited to provide relevant industry knowledge to the next generation of specialists."

