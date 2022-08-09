Infinigen's Yabucoa 32 MWac solar development receives PPOA from PREPA

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOn June 30, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA") announced Infinigen's Yabucoa development project, a 32 MWac solar plant located in Yabucoa, PR, had been awarded a Power Purchase and Offtake Agreement ("PPOA") as part of its ongoing RFP process.

The Yabucoa project is part of Infinigen's development pipeline, which currently covers utility scale and C&I projects with over 150 MW of capacity in Puerto Rico. Infinigen currently operates the Oriana I, Oriana II and Horizon plants, with a total of 73 MW of solar and battery storage capacity and is committed to further develop its operating footprint in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and North America.

Infinigen is wholly owned by an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a leading infrastructure asset manager with over 20 years of experience in renewables, power generation, mobility and energy infrastructure.

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading private equity firm focused on energy, infrastructure and energy transitions with a successful long-term track record. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based approach to investing across the power, renewables, infrastructure and broader energy value chain. Since then, ArcLight has invested approximately $27 billion in 119 transactions, including over $11 billion of equity capital into the electrification segment, which includes power, transmission, renewable infrastructure and energy transition investments. Through its large infrastructure portfolio, ArcLight is focused on providing decarbonizing energy solutions with a strong ESG focus. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a value-added investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

