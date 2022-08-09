InventHelp Presents Fly Ball Training Aid (JMC-1886)

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We teach youth baseball and wanted to teach players the proper skills to catch fly balls," said the inventors from Honolulu, Hawaii. "This invention allows a player to position themselves under a fly ball and prepare to catch a ball at a slower speed."

They invented CATCH PRO that provides an effective means by which young players could practice catching fly balls and pop-ups. This training aid would give young players time to get under the ball, track it and adjust their glove to make the catch. This could help reduce the risk of a player being struck in the face or body with the ball, ultimately helping enhance player safety. Additionally, this could help improve a players' hand-eye coordination and prevent cost fielding errors during a game.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-1886, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

