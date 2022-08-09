Methane-Imaging Lasers to Help Reduce Emissions in the Marcellus Shale

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Photonics, Inc. (Bridger) announced today that it will deploy its airborne methane detecting laser technology in one of the largest natural gas fields in the world, the Marcellus Shale, with multi-energy company Repsol. The laser technology, called Gas Mapping LiDAR™, was developed to simplify the detection and visualization of methane (natural gas) emissions across the oil and gas industry.

Detecting methane, a potent greenhouse gas, has recently taken center stage in advancing the energy transition toward lower-emission fuels such as natural gas. The environmental benefits can be realized if the methane stays in the pipes where it can be transported for use to power our homes and businesses, instead of being released into the atmosphere. Advanced methane emission detection technologies like Gas Mapping LiDAR are key to reducing methane emissions. Gas Mapping LiDAR uses laser sensors attached to small aircraft to image and measure methane emissions over oil and gas infrastructure. The aerial scanning technology efficiently covers large areas and detects over 90% of methane emissions in typical production basins.

After the laser scans are complete, Bridger provides digital maps and other data to quickly identify and prioritize repairs to eliminate the hidden methane leaks. This allows companies to baseline and track their total emissions over time to achieve their emissions reduction targets.

This detection technology is particularly relevant for the implementation of independent responsible gas certification, which has expanded within the oil and gas industry as a way for companies to independently and transparently verify their contribution to reducing methane emissions. Gas Mapping LiDAR scans can be carried out quarterly to help companies meet their certification requirements. Along those lines, Repsol recently announced it will seek independent certification of its produced natural gas from the Marcellus Shale through the non-profit third-party certification body, MiQ.Repsol is a global multi-energy company that is leading the energy transition with its ambition of achieving zero net emissions by 2050.

About Bridger Photonics, Inc.

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Photonics, Inc. provides aerial methane detection, localization, and quantification across the natural gas value chain. Bridger developed Gas Mapping LiDAR with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's advanced research arm, ARPA-E, and won an R&D100 award for Gas Mapping LiDAR in 2019, which recognizes the top 100 innovations worldwide for that year. Bridger's mission is to enable clean, safe, and streamlined oil and gas operations by providing actionable data for methane emissions reduction. For more information, see www.bridgerphotonics.com.

