RX3 Growth Partners Adds Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Ventures, Vanessa Hudgens, and Raissa Gerona As Advisers

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RX3 Growth Partners, a consumer growth equity firm backed by a community of professional athlete, celebrity, and influencer investors, is deepening its value-add strategy with the addition of new Advisors Kevin Hart, via his firm Hartbeat Ventures, Vanessa Hudgens, Actress and Co-Founder of Caliwater and KNOW Beauty, and Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer for Revolve. Each brings a unique perspective to the firm, and collectively, provides unparalleled value to RX3's portfolio of brands.

RX3 was co-founded by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Nate Raabe and Byron Roth, and has approximately $150 million in assets under management across two funds. The firm has a proven track record of translating proprietary sourcing and value-add capabilities into strong returns, as demonstrated by five exits in just over three years from its inaugural fund. RX3 continues to focus its efforts on supporting leading consumer brands, including: Therabody, Orgain, Hydrow, Full Swing, Super Coffee, and MANSCAPED, among others.

"RX3's focus on wellness and lifestyle brands aligns perfectly with my own interests," shares Vanessa Hudgens. "In partnering with RX3, I'm excited to bring my passion for brand-building to its portfolio."

"It's no secret that influencer marketing is evolving, and having been at the forefront of the space, I've witnessed firsthand the power of authentic brand relationships," adds Raissa Gerona. "RX3 is leading the industry by providing more than just capital to brands. I'm thrilled to share my expertise with the RX3 team, as we amplify the reach of their portfolio companies to create value for all stakeholders."

Additionally, RX3 is pleased to announce two senior firm hires, Andrew Costa, previously Chief Investment Officer at ROTH Capital, as Partner, and Kira Jackson, previously Vice President of Brand Strategy at global marketing agency Power Digital, as Head of Partnerships. Each has nearly a decade of experience working with and scaling leading consumer brands.

"RX3 was created to grow brands through authentic influencer relationships. The performance and multiple exits of Fund I validate that our model can drive tangible results," says Nate Raabe, RX3's Managing Partner. "In today's environment, the best companies will have their pick on who to take capital from. We believe we have a significant advantage given our unique platform, and this differentiation continues to be strengthened as we add new investors, athletes and influencers to our community."

About RX3 Growth Partners:

RX3 Growth Partners is a consumer growth equity firm that was co-founded in 2018 by Aaron Rodgers and counts a number of celebrities and professional athletes as investors across its two funds. The firm seeks to align itself with high-quality brands that resonate with this network to help drive consumer awareness and long-term growth. More information about RX3 Growth Partners can be found at www.rx3growthpartners.com.

