Castra Named One of North America's Fastest-Growing Solutions Providers

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRN has included Castra in its annual Fast Growth 150 list, placing the managed detection and response vendor among the fastest-growing technology vendors in North America.

With an average two-year growth rate of 64%, Castra ranks among the top half of this year's Fast Growth solution providers. The 150 companies that make up the list collectively generated $82.4 billion in revenue last year.

2022 marks Castra's first appearance on CRN's list, highlighting the value of combining human expertise with best-in-class technology partnerships to deliver fully scalable cybersecurity solutions. Castra's experience leveraging SIEM solutions like Exabeam and USM Anywhere has proven itself to generate considerable value for small businesses, mid-sized enterprises, and Fortune 150 organizations alike.

Castra's comprehensive suite of information security services has proven itself a vital element of the company's growth. Castra expands SIEM capabilities to include curated threat intelligence with Anomali ThreatStream, extended detection and response (XDR) with Palo Alto Cortex, and open-source remote logging with Wazuh, creating custom rules and implementations to meet unique customer needs.

"Surging demand for reliable, high-quality managed detection and response services is just one half of the picture," said Grant Leonard, co-founder. "Our customization capabilities give security leaders a chance to regain control and visibility over large, complicated IT environments. Instead of entrusting operational security to dozens of different providers, enterprise security leaders are increasingly choosing to streamline the entire process with the help of our highly experienced security operations team."

"Castra's growth story is really a story about establishing strong partnerships and maximizing the value those partnerships provide for us and our customers." added Tony Simone, co-founder. "Security leaders who invest in proactively improving their SIEM capabilities can detect threats more accurately, block unauthorized activities more rapidly, and protect sensitive systems with greater success than people who only want to check some boxes on a list."

About Castra Managed Services

Founded in 2012 by Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra provides enterprise-level managed detection and response services to more than 2000 organizations globally. The company leverages world-class SIEM and SOAR expertise to help customers meet their security needs without compromising on transparency. Castra serves Fortune 50 enterprises, small businesses, and everything in between, providing 24/7 managed security services custom-tailored to meet industry-specific objectives in healthcare, retail, technology, government, and more.

About CRN

CRN is a Channel Company brand that provides its users with valuable information about top technology integrators, technical services providers, and IT consulting firms. It is a valuable resource for technology vendors who wish to partner with top-performing IT solution providers, providing accurate analysis and coverage of important developments in the managed service provider and IT integration sector.

