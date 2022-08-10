ChannelAdvisor Announces Integration with Shopee - Leading Online Shopping Platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan

Leading multichannel commerce platform now offers integration access to Singapore-based marketplace

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced its integration with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan that offers an easy, secure and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee enables businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services. Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company.

ChannelAdvisor's integration with Shopee allows ChannelAdvisor customers to reach new consumers by extending their multichannel commerce strategies to new markets in the Asia Pacific region, while leveraging the efficiencies of a centralized platform. Our proven solution gives brands and retailers the ability to:

Transform product data to meet the unique requirements of each channel

Optimize and manage product content from a centralized location

Maximize reach without overselling by synchronizing inventory quantity across channels

Consolidate orders in a unified view

Identify growth opportunities with powerful reporting and dashboard analytics.

"We're excited to announce our integration with Shopee, which will provide ChannelAdvisor customers with access to millions of new buyers in Southeast Asia and beyond," said Derek Conlin, VP, Global Business Development at ChannelAdvisor. "Brands and retailers keen on accelerating growth of their online business should evaluate selling on Shopee to increase visibility and sales in Southeast Asia and Taiwan."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

