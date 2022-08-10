ECMC Foundation President Peter J. Taylor to Retire in 2023

Taylor Has Served as President Since 2014; National Search Begins for His Replacement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECMC Foundation President Peter J. Taylor announced today that he will retire in early 2023 from the national postsecondary education philanthropic organization. CohenTaylor, a national executive search firm, has been retained to help find Taylor's replacement.

Taylor became president of the Foundation in May 2014. At that time, he spearheaded a significant change in the Foundation's grantmaking strategy, guiding the organization to focus on long-term systemic change in postsecondary education. The change in direction resulted from the belief that such investments would have the potential to create change that is sustainable and meaningful for students on a larger scale. During his tenure at the Foundation, he has overseen more than $250 million in grants and program-related investments. This has funded more than 2,000 grants and investments to more than 1,000 organizations to improve postsecondary outcomes for students from underserved backgrounds.

"Peter is a visionary leader who helped transform ECMC Foundation into one of the most respected philanthropies in the nation. His legacy will forever shape the Foundation's trajectory as we continue to expand our impact on postsecondary education and career success. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank him for his service to our mission and wish him well in his retirement," said James V. McKeon, chair of the ECMC Foundation Board of Directors.

Before joining ECMC Foundation, Taylor served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for the University of California system for more than five years. Most of Taylor's professional career was in investment banking, with nearly 16 years in municipal finance banking for Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. Before obtaining his master's degree, he spent six years on the legislative staff of the California State Assembly Majority Leader. Taylor was an appointee of Governor Jerry Brown to the California State University Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2021. He currently chairs the board of Edison International and serves on the boards of College Futures Foundation, Pacific Life, 23andMe and The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation.

"Peter Taylor has been a tireless leader pushing for greater equity in higher education not only in California but throughout the nation," said College Futures Foundation President and CEO Eloy Ortiz Oakley. "As a colleague, friend and mentor, I want to thank Peter for his tremendous influence on me and for his contributions to improving success in higher education for Americans of all backgrounds."

"During his years of leadership, Peter Taylor brought to ECMC Foundation a rare combination of attributes. His deep understanding of higher education and finance, strategic capacity to identify levers for change, and unwavering commitment to the public good have enabled ECMC Foundation to become a national leader in education reform," said Aspen College Excellence Program Executive Director Joshua Wyner. "I have always found it a true pleasure to join Peter at work, knowing that the right questions will be thoughtfully asked, and an important cause will be strategically advanced."

"Peter has been an exceptional thought partner, colleague, teacher and friend whose impact across the higher education landscape is truly significant and whose visionary leadership has positioned ECMC Foundation as an important national thought leader," said University Innovation Alliance CEO Bridget Burns. "His kindness and deep care for students always leaves people feeling hopeful and inspired."

