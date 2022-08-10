Optrel Debuts World's First N95 Respirator with Transparent Window

N95 Protection, Designed For Connection

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optrel, a leading manufacturer of respiratory protection, launched the P.Air Clear, the world's first NIOSH-approved N95 respirator with a transparent window.

"Optrel is committed to bringing world-class respiratory protection solutions to the market," said Grant Cooper, CEO of Optrel, Inc. "The past few years have demonstrated the need for us to expand beyond our core industrial market with respiratory protection that meets the needs of workers in healthcare, education, and a variety of other industries. These new markets demand innovative products that offer superior protection without hindering interpersonal communication. The P.Air Clear strikes a balance between protecting workers and bridging the communication barrier posed by traditional N95 masks."

The P.Air Clear is an important breakthrough for healthcare workers, educators, geriatrics and the deaf and hard of hearing population. It offers the highest quality protection with the added benefit of a transparent window, eliminating the communication barrier posed by traditional masks.

Support communication with the P.Air Clear N95 respirator:

Establish trust, convey empathy and enhance communication while protecting yourself and others.





Facilitate lip-reading with deaf and hard-of-hearing patients, young learners, or students with learning disabilities.





Enhance communication and strengthen connection through important non-verbal cues.





Decrease the chance of miscommunication.





Shift from transactional interaction to a more human-centered approach that prioritizes relationships and enhances the patient experience.

The majority of our communication is non-verbal. We rely on facial cues to convey emotion, build trust, enhance comprehension and build relationships. The P.Air Clear N95 respirator ensures superior protection, without detracting from what matters most—connection.

Swiss-made with the highest quality material for comfort and function, the P.Air Clear features a transparent window, a latex-free head harness and an adjustable nose clip. For more information on Optrel, visit https://optrel.us.

About Optrel:

Optrel is a leading manufacturer of innovative occupational safety protection for the industrial and healthcare markets. The company focuses on providing workers with the most advanced technology in eye protection and respiratory health. For nearly 30 years, Optrel has challenged convention by creating personal protective equipment that prioritizes safety while increasing productivity and job satisfaction. Optrel AG is headquartered in Wattwil, Switzerland with its North American operations, Optrel, Inc., based in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, USA.

Contact

Grant Cooper, CEO

+1 401 398 7240

grant.cooper@optrel.com

