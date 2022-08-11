ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HIRES CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER AND GLOBAL PRODUCT LEADER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than $476 billion in assets under management*, today announced new senior hires on its Human Resources (HR) and Product teams.

Katie Parenti joins Allspring as Global Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Sallie Squire, Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she leads a team across all HR disciplines, including talent acquisition, HR operations, data, analytics, compensation, and benefits. Katie brings more than 20 years of HR experience in the U.S., Europe, and Asia across leading financial institutions. She joins from BlackRock, where she served in many HR leadership roles, including senior HR business partner and interim head of employee relations. Prior to BlackRock, Katie spent 15 years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a variety of HR and business leadership roles.

Rick Genoni joins Allspring as Global Head of Product Development and Innovation, reporting to John Kenney, Head of Strategic Initiatives. In this role, Rick leads the efforts to further differentiate Allspring's global product strategy and development, responding to evolving client needs. He joins with more than 30 years of industry experience, most recently with Franklin Templeton, where he served as head of global ETF strategy and strategic partnerships. Prior to that, Rick worked for Legg Mason and Vanguard.

"I am delighted to welcome Katie to lead Allspring's HR team as we establish our HR platform and focus on adding talent globally. Her industry experience and expertise are an excellent match for our dynamic startup-at-scale culture," said Sallie Squire.

"Rick brings robust strategic experience within the asset management industry and will work closely with our Investment Management and Distribution teams to execute a global product development strategy that optimally leverages our capabilities. It is a pleasure to welcome him to the team," stated John Kenney.

