Hyland's Naturals Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

Will Righeimer, CEO of Hyland's Naturals, Elevates Focus on Empowering Employees and Cultivating Positive Workplace Culture

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland's Naturals, a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help families live healthier and happier lives, is honored to be certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hyland's Naturals. This year, 88% of its employees said Hyland's Naturals is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. "Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Hyland's Naturals is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are proud to become Great Place to Work Certified™, our employees have always been at the heart of what we do. Every day we strive to provide our team an amazing and inclusive work environment with meaningful career growth opportunities. This certification demonstrates that our employees know we truly care about them, and they love working here!" said Will Righeimer, CEO. "Every day, our employees are exemplifying our core values and delivering the highest quality health products for millions of families, which is a key driver of our continued success."

At Hyland's Naturals, employees are passionate about fostering a culture that focuses on their total wellbeing, with comprehensive programs to support physical, emotional, social, financial, and career wellness, with market leading compensation and benefits.

"Hyland's Naturals employees are highly engaged, energized, passionate and dedicated. We also attract and retain top talent at a significantly higher rate than companies with lower levels of employee engagement and satisfaction, as evidenced by our industry-low turnover of 2% and an average tenure of 11 years," said Martha Arias, Vice President and Chief People Officer. "We also know Hyland's Naturals is at its best when every member of our team feels respected, included and heard – when everyone can show up as themselves and do their best work every day."

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. With its Great Place to Work Certification™, Hyland's Naturals continues to build upon its positive workplace culture to support its strategic vision and accelerate future growth.

About Hyland's Naturals

Hyland's Naturals is a leading consumer health company with more than a century of history making high quality products to help families live healthier and happier lives. With a trusted brand, rich history, and highly engaged associates, Hyland's Naturals proudly leads several consumer categories across children's and adult's health with over 80% of its sales from product lines that hold #1 or #2 market share in their categories. Hyland's Naturals' new state-of-the-art, FDA-regulated and cGMP compliant facility produces millions of the world's best-loved products each month that are sold in more than 15 countries and can be found in every major retailer in the United States. At the core of Hyland's Naturals business is its mission to create natural wellness products that empower families to live healthier and happier lives, and its corporate values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation and Accountability are brought to life every day through the company's dedicated employees. Hyland's Naturals is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information about us, please visit www.hylands.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

