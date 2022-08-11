Zepp Health Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results before the market open on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 25, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on August 25, 2022). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corp.".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until September 1, 2022 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529 International:

+1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode:

4786858

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. The Company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, and data analytics services for population health. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 36 million units in 2021. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, California.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corp.

Grace Yujia Zhang

E-mail: ir@zepp.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

