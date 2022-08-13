CLOUDASTRUCTURE Q3 GROWTH SURPASSES PROJECTIONS

Cloud video surveillance company's sales pipeline and customer growth metrics above projections

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudastructure, the award-winning cloud video surveillance provider, announced today that they have already exceeded their Q3 2022 targets in terms of customer growth, sales pipeline, as well as installations.

Q3 growth at Cloudastructure continues at a rigorous pace. Since January 2022, the company has experienced:

69% growth in number of cloud surveillance customers

254% growth in the number of locations

138% sales pipeline growth since the annual shareholder meeting in January 2022

Cloudastructure has rapidly expanded operations to meet demand, and installations of the company's flagship cloud video surveillance solution across the country illustrate the company's growing footprint.

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "The shift from on-premises video surveillance to cloud-based solutions has begun. As recently as last year, we had to explain to customers why a cloud solution was the best solution. We don't have to do that anymore – we now have vertical markets seeking us out.

"In February, Gartner predicted that more than half of enterprise IT spending will shift to the cloud by 2025. Our numbers continue to bear that out. The rapid adoption of our cloud surveillance solution shows that businesses are tired of forensic security. They want a proactive solution that can stop crime in its tracks."

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's award-winning surveillance video management system is designed and supported by world-class technical resources drawn from five continents. The platform's unique architecture enables AI and computer vision for scalable, flexible, cost-effective security and eliminates the resource-intensive management and data risks of on-premises solutions. Cloudastructure enables a unified view of multiple sites for motion, facial recognition/detection,, license plate recognition, advanced analytics, remote guarding, and compliance while delivering up to a 75% lower total cost of ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

