Local Agency Closes for 5th Annual Give Back Day

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group hosted its fifth annual Give Back Day on Aug. 5th, 2022. Abstrakt worked with more than 25 charities around the greater St. Louis area as well as 5 nationwide charities for our remote employees. Hundreds of volunteers put in about 3,000 hours of service to make a positive impact throughout the community.

"Our company has a tradition of providing a day of volunteerism for our team members and partnering with organizations in our local community," Melanie Clark, CMO for Abstrakt Marketing Group, said. "When it comes to being socially responsible, talk is cheap. Action and dedication are what matter. This day is such a blessing because we are able to have an immediate impact on thousands of lives. This is only one of the ways we will be giving back this year, and have major plans to expand our giving efforts as we head into 2023."

The event kicked off with breakfast in the Levee House Courtyard, then volunteers departed Laclede's Landing to begin their day of service. The locations that benefited included:

Missouri Stream Team

Gateway Pet Guardians

Springboard to Learning

Youth and Family Center

Urban Sprouts

Almost Home

Your Words STL

St. Louis Dream Center

Girls Incorporated

Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Promise Community Homes

Northside Youth and Senior Service Center

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House

Brightside STL

St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Peter & Paul Community Center

North Newstead Association

Humanitri

Salvation Army

Care STL

Laclede's Landing Neighborhood Association

Humane Society of Missouri – Longmeadow Ranch

Duo Dogs

Wild Bird Sanctuary

Some of the group's efforts included cleaning up over 3,000 pounds of trash from the River Des Peres and Missouri River, finishing the construction of a fence at a local animal shelter, preparing a vacated apartment for a new family to move in, repairing ramps at a local nursery, and painting and organizing a classroom at a tutoring center.

"What you all did for the environment and for bettering the surrounding communities cannot be depicted in words," said Brian Waldrop, Missouri Department of Conservation's St. Louis Regional Stream Team Assistant. "Still, I thank you for your ever-loving dedication to the St. Louis Region and the Missouri Stream Team Program. You all make this place a much better place to live and thrive."

Abstrakt prioritizes charitable efforts throughout the year with additional charitable PTO and a donation match for each team member. Give Back Day is a representation of the company's culture and an integral part of its ongoing vision. The leadership team is proud to have partnered with the United Way of St. Louis and the organizations above to achieve significant social and environmental impact for the community.

