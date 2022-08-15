Local Search Engine Optimization by Online Advantages is a Major Focus for 2022

To Help Business Owners Understand the Value of Local SEO, Online Advantages Recently Posted an In-Depth Guide about this Important Topic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that local search engine optimization is a major focus for his company in 2022.

To read more about the importance of local search engine optimization, please check out https://onlineadvantages.net/local-search-engine-optimization-by-online-advantages/ .

As Maglodi noted, in addition to making local search engine optimization a key focus of Online Advantages in 2022, he also feels strongly about the importance of helping to teach both current and potential clients about why SEO is so crucial.

This inspired him to create and post the new guide, which is the latest in his company's SEO education academy series.

"At Online Advantages, we believe the concepts of SEO shouldn't be complicated or confusing. That's why we're working to give you the definitive guide to local SEO, breaking down the jargon and terminology so you can understand what all this 'stuff' is and why it matters to your business," the educational guide noted, adding that a great place to start is by learning about organic versus local SEO.

While organic SEO positions and ranks a company's online content against everyone else in their niche by using signals and keywords, these results may also pull data from across the country or around the globe. This means that a local business listing may end up being unseen by the ideal audience.

As the guide noted, local search engine optimization is different, although it works on similar principles as organic SEO.

"Localized content, location services, and a regularly updated Google My Business listing optimized for business SEO help nearby customers looking for your products and services contact you more easily and efficiently."

Additional topics in the new Online Advantages guide include a basic overview of local SEO, how it can be used for a boosted reach, presence and ROI, and the importance of being consistent with SEO efforts.

About Online Advantages:

Online Advantages is a unique full service internet marketing company. Founder Matt Maglodi specializes in all aspects of online marketing from video marketing, to pay per click advertising, organic search and social media. For more information, please visit https://onlineadvantages.net/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Online Advantages