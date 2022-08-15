Sameday Health Launches Strep and Flu Testing in Nationwide Clinics

Leading wellness provider launches services to support clients' health and wellbeing ahead of strep and flu season

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health , a world-class testing and wellness provider, announced today the rollout of strep and flu testing across participating Sameday Health clinics nationwide, including in California, New York, and Washington D.C. The new tests are offered individually and in bundles, giving clients the opportunity to receive strep, flu and COVID-19 tests together for a discounted price.

Sameday Health announced the rollout of strep and flu testing across participating clinics nationwide.

Each year, strep throat and the flu affect millions of Americans. According to the CDC, up to 25,000 cases of invasive "group A" strep disease occur annually in the United States. The CDC also estimates that last year's flu season caused up to 13 million related illnesses and 6.1 million medical visits.

Particularly with back-to-school season on the horizon, strep and flu testing services will become more critical to keep communities healthy.

"At Sameday Health, we've intentionally spent the past year bolstering our infrastructure to enable the expansion of our diagnostic testing services and further safeguard the health of our communities," said Felix Huettenbach, Sameday Health CEO and Founder. "We're proud to facilitate better health outcomes for our clients by offering services, now including strep and flu testing, that deliver peace of mind and the information they need to lead healthier, fuller lives."

"As common viruses and infections reemerge during the fall months – on top of new COVID-19 variants – it's important to quickly receive clarity on whether a condition is strep, flu, COVID-19, or another illness," Patrick Emad, Sameday Health's Executive Vice President of Clinics. "Our comprehensive testing helps to minimize the spread of illnesses, boost proper diagnoses, and expedite symptom relief."

Sameday Health's strep and flu testing joins their other reliable and convenient same-day medical services, including COVID-19 testing , panel testing , IV drip therapy , wellness injections , and urgent care .

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases that is at home and same day.

