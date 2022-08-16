AliveCor Announces Series F Financing to Help Expand Offerings to Key Healthcare Industry Stakeholders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced its Series F Financing led by GE Healthcare. Also joining the round are NGK-NTK (through a CVC partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures) and existing investors including Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and WP Global Partners.

AliveCor will use this financing to advance its mission of becoming a premier provider of end-to-end cardiological care for patients when they are not in front of their cardiologists by introducing subscription services, KardiaCare and KardiaComplete for patients, payers and employers, and KardiaPro for physicians. These subscription services are supported by the company's personal ECG devices, including KardiaMobile, KardiaMobile 6L, and KardiaMobile Card. This financing will also allow for continued advancements in AliveCor's AI roadmap and pipeline of innovations.

"We deeply appreciate the ongoing support of GE Healthcare and the rest of our investors for their confidence in our vision as we continue to expand our footprint in digital health to serve our customers," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. "This financing will help accelerate our growth into new strategic sectors and markets, enabling us to connect even more people to life-saving remote heart care."

"GE Healthcare is committed to providing advanced technologies that better connect data and create actionable insights for clinicians to serve patients in and out of the hospital," said Tom Westrick, President and CEO of GE Healthcare's Patient Care Solutions business, who will join the Board of Directors of AliveCor. "This strategic partnership with AliveCor deepens our ability to deliver connected care enabling clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions, and help improve patient outcomes." GE Healthcare and AliveCor previously announced a partnership to integrate AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L ECG data directly into GE Healthcare's MUSE Cardiac Management System to effectively manage patients proactively across the care continuum.

To date, AliveCor products have served more than two million customers and recorded more than 160 million ECGs globally.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform, including KardiaComplete for payors, employers, and health systems, allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor's digital health subscription service, KardiaCare, offers more than 130,000 members a suite of advanced features to help them better understand and manage their heart health. AliveCor values its customers' privacy and data security, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

