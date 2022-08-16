Covanta Delaware Valley and the Chester Environmental Partnership Join Forces to Award $20,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

CHESTER, Pa, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefitting businesses and communities across North America, has once again contributed to The Chester Environmental Partnership scholarship program providing $20,000 worth of financial support for deserving students.

Each year for the last 15 years, the Chester Environmental Partnership (CEP), an organization committed to improving the environment in Chester and surrounding communities as they build for the future, awards monetary scholarships to deserving local high school and college students to assist in their continued education. Eight students were selected to receive scholarships for the 2022 program. The students are attending Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Neumann, Rutgers, Howard, Drexel, and Alvernia Universities.

"Without Covanta's contributions to the CEP scholarship fund our students would not be able to meet the financial demands of higher education," stated Dr. Horace Strand, Chairman of the CEP. "The scholarship, originally created by Covanta, garners overwhelming appreciation from both parents and students who are incredibly grateful, and sometimes tearful, to think that in their own community there is an opportunity like this available."

"Covanta is proud to work with the CEP to recognize the achievements of these hardworking students and support their educational ambitions in a tangible way," said Don Cammarata, Area Asset Manager for Covanta. "Investing in the educational future of Chester's best and brightest is part and parcel to our mission of Protecting Tomorrow, especially in the communities in which we operate."

In keeping the waste remaining after all efforts have been made to recycle it out of landfills, Covanta Delaware Valley reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, equivalent to taking 233,000 passenger vehicles off the road. The facility produces 87 megawatts of renewable electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; enough to power 54,000 homes each year while annually recovering and recycling 60,000 tons of metals.

About Chester Environmental Partnership

The Chester Environmental Partnership (CEP) is a broad-based organization with representation from the community, federal, state, and local government, local solid waste incineration facilities, businesses, local churches, non-profit organizations, universities, and a number of developers committed to improving the environment in Chester and surrounding communities as they build for the future. Our mission is to improve and sustain a higher quality of life, clearer and healthier environment for the residents of the city of Chester and the Commonwealth, while attracting positive economic development, sustainable growth, economic opportunities for the residents of Chester, and reducing air emission and negative environmental exposures to the citizens through collaborative partnerships.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities across the U.S. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

